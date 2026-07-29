The sun beamed down on Tayvallich as the community gathered for the annual gala day in aid of the village hall.
Opening with a breakfast-themed barbecue on July 25, the Highland games-themed event brought together members from across the village, including some four-legged friends aiming to be crowned in the accompanying dog show.
Alongside some traditional categories such as Best Puppy and Best Adult, the Tayvallich pooches were also judged on their likeness to their owner, best trick and best fancy dress.
Children and adults had the chance to enjoy a number of stalls, including pin-the-tail-on-the-coo, face-painting, crafts from Crafty Hazel and a haggis shy.
A number of smaller sporting activities also took place under the Mid Argyll sunshine, including a tug-of-war, mini marathon, children’s sack race, welly boot fling, boulder throwing, beat the goalie and a tractor pull for teams.
After enjoying the daytime festivities, attendees then packed out the village hall for a traditional ceilidh dance to cap off the day in the perfect way.
Sunday brought yet more action with Tayvallich’s very own World Crabbing Championship on the pontoon by the village hall.
Fuelled by yet another breakfast barbecue, teams of crabbers competed to catch the most crabs in a 20-minute period, with a whopping 103 crabs taking the top prize.
After all the fun, the crabs were safely returned to the sea, leaving Tayvallich Village Hall chair Brian Masson to reflect on a weekend well spent.
He said: "The sun shone down on us and it all went pretty well.
"Overall, it was a very successful gala, with all profits going to the village hall fund to aid its maintenance and development."
A final total of the funds raised is yet to be announced, with organisers still collating the numbers.
An announcement will be made once every penny has been added up.
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