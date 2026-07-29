Opening with a breakfast-themed barbecue on July 25, the Highland games-themed event brought together members from across the village, including some four-legged friends aiming to be crowned in the accompanying dog show.

Alongside some traditional categories such as Best Puppy and Best Adult, the Tayvallich pooches were also judged on their likeness to their owner, best trick and best fancy dress.

Children and adults had the chance to enjoy a number of stalls, including pin-the-tail-on-the-coo, face-painting, crafts from Crafty Hazel and a haggis shy.