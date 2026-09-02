People crowded the Mossfield Stadium on Thursday 27 August for the annual Argyllshire Gathering Games.
The games began at 10am, with the competing pipers’ march onto the main field starting shortly after.
With barely a cloud in the sky, games goers enjoyed all that the Argyllshire Gathering had to offer, with stalls, food and drinks across the stadium, as well as the competitors across the field from piping, highland dancing, track, athletics and the hill race.
The heavies also saw an impressive turnout, with Vlad Tulacek winning every category within the heavies.
Tulacek also set a new record at the games, for the 56lb weight over the bar, at a record-breaking height of 17’7”.
Sean MacKeown from Toronto, Canada, was announced the winner of the The Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal.
Sean said: “It’s almost surreal, it’s a great feeling. Something I think every piper strives for, it’s an incredible honour and I’m very grateful for it.
“It’s very exciting to bring the award back home.”
The Argyllshire Gathering Silver Medal went to Zephan Knichel, also from Canada, on his seventh attempt both aiming for the silver medal, and competing at the Argyllshire Gathering.
He said: “It is hard to put this feeling into words, it’s a lot of hard work and dedication. It really feels like I’ve graduated, it’s been a lot of work working my way up the ranks, and next year I will have a shot at playing for the gold!”
This year at the Argyllshire Gathering, renowned piper Angus D. MacColl was “very pleased” to be awarded the Bruno Schroder Medal in recognition of his outstanding service to piping in Argyll.
Piping since he was eight, Angus was also the founder of the Oban High School pipe band in 2005 and continues to lead them today, and has done a significant amount of work for the community across piping.
Angus said: “ I don’t expect awards. Through the Argyllshire Gathering Trust they’ve been supporting the piping, if it wasn’t for them there wouldn’t be the piping there is today in Argyll, so it’s all thanks to them.”
His advice to young people wanting to take up the pipes was to “do it!”
He added: “It’s a great thing to do, it’s a great discipline. It’s hard work, it takes a lot of time and a lot of effort, there are no shortcuts.
“If you put the work in you get a lot of great enjoyment, a lot of great fun and great friendships out of it.”
Throughout the day people also enjoyed the Oban High Schools Pipe Band as they marched onto the field, as well as performing to crowds later in the day
Steward Calum Ross said he had the "privilege, honour and pleasure” of doing the role for the Argyllshire Gathering Trust for the games this year.
He said: “It’s a wonderful day, the sun is shining. What more could we ask for?”
“The day has been absolutely fantastic. There are record crowds enjoying the sun and there are loads of competitors.
“The Oban High School Band are a fantastic credit to the school and the town.
“What’s special about the Argyllshire Gathering is the whole purpose is funding piping tuition in schools and our Highland culture, and the games play a part in that. The money we raise today goes into our general funds that help us do that.”
Keep an eye out on www.westcoasttoday.co.uk for an exclusive video of the event with interviews from winners and more from the day.
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