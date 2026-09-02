The games began at 10am, with the competing pipers’ march onto the main field starting shortly after.

With barely a cloud in the sky, games goers enjoyed all that the Argyllshire Gathering had to offer, with stalls, food and drinks across the stadium, as well as the competitors across the field from piping, highland dancing, track, athletics and the hill race.

The heavies also saw an impressive turnout, with Vlad Tulacek winning every category within the heavies.

Tulacek also set a new record at the games, for the 56lb weight over the bar, at a record-breaking height of 17’7”.

Sean MacKeown from Toronto, Canada, was announced the winner of the The Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal.

Sean said: “It’s almost surreal, it’s a great feeling. Something I think every piper strives for, it’s an incredible honour and I’m very grateful for it.

“It’s very exciting to bring the award back home.”

The Argyllshire Gathering Silver Medal went to Zephan Knichel, also from Canada, on his seventh attempt both aiming for the silver medal, and competing at the Argyllshire Gathering.

He said: “It is hard to put this feeling into words, it’s a lot of hard work and dedication. It really feels like I’ve graduated, it’s been a lot of work working my way up the ranks, and next year I will have a shot at playing for the gold!”