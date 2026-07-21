Glorious sunshine, a fantastic crowd and a packed programme of traditional and novelty events combined to make the 39th Morvern Highland Games at Knock Park, Lochaline, another outstanding success.
The annual celebration of Highland sport, music and community spirit attracted visitors from across Morvern, Argyll and beyond, with families, competitors and spectators enjoying a memorable day in beautiful surroundings.
From the opening events until the final prize presentations, there was a warm and welcoming atmosphere as the large crowd gathered to cheer on competitors of all ages.
There may have been only two organisers behind the scenes, Megan and Riona Whyte, this year but supported by a small but committed group of volunteers, they once again delivered a fantastic community occasion that showcased the very best of Morvern.
"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered their time, both in the lead-up to the Games and on the day itself," said Megan.
"A special thank must go to our 2026 Chieftain, Malcolm Mcneill, who has been on hand with support whenever it has been needed."
The organisers added a touch of fun with their specially designed T-shirts carrying the slogan "No Morvern Games, No Party." Worn by those helping to run the event, the shirts quickly became a talking point and perfectly summed up the enthusiasm and good humour that surrounded the day.
Dozens of children took part in the track and field events, bringing great energy and excitement to the arena. Young competitors raced, jumped and threw their way through a variety of events, with every effort warmly applauded by proud families, friends and supporters.
The traditional heavyweight competitions were once again a major attraction, with Ally Nudds ably organising and running the events.
Competitors demonstrated impressive strength and skill in the caber toss, hammer throw, putting the stone and weight events. Special mention must go to Martin Munsie who assisted those who were new to Heavy events and coached them throughout.
Martin was awarded a special prize for his outstanding performances and encouragement to others.
Highland Dancers from the Isle of Mull added colour and elegance to the programme, while Mallaig, Ardnamurchan & District Pipe Band, helped create the unmistakable atmosphere that makes Highland Games such a special part of Scotland’s summer calendar.
Away from the field, visitors enjoyed browsing a variety of craft stalls featuring local makers and producers. There was also a chance to discover the work of local distillers, adding another taste of the region’s creativity and character to the day.
A brand-new novelty competition, sponsored by the Lawson family, proved to be one of the highlights of the afternoon. The Tote Bag Race challenged teams of four to climb inside a large feed bag before jumping 75 metres across the Knock Park field together.
The final award at the prize giving ceremony was the Spirit of the Games Trophy presented by Morvern Gemmell in memory of her daughter Clay.
Megan and Riona decided to award this posthumously to community and Games stalwart Crawford Cameron, who passed away at the end of last year.
The award was collected by his step-son Michael Grace.
Organisers would like to extend a massive thank you to sponsors, stallholders, pipe band, Highland dancers, first aid team, competitors, heavies judge Ally, Louise in the commentry box, the Strontian Scouts for manning the gate, BlackRock Ceilidh Band, Sealladh and everyone who came along to support the
Games.
"The enthusiasm and generosity are what make this event so special," said Megan, adding that it would be "all hands on deck" as they look ahead to a special 40th Morvern Highland Games next year.
"Despite the small organising team, there are already plenty of great ideas bubbling among the committed group who work so hard each year to keep the Games going.
"So, if you think you can play a part, however small, in creating a celebration to remember in 2027, get in touch and join the team.
And the celebrations don’t end there. Gala Week is just getting started, with a full programme of events still to come. Read all about it in next week’s Lochaber Times.
2026 Trophy List
Junior Athletics
Primary School (local) - Annabel MacKinnon; 13-15 (local) - Zara Manthorpe; Overall Junior (local) - Zara Manthorpe; Overall Junior (open) - Luka Mitchell
Senior Athletics
Men (open) - Aleksander Ratcliffe; (local) - Sascha Dobrokhodova
Ladies (open) - Lauren Cameron; (local) - Lisa Robertson
Veterans Race - Steven Murray
Morvern Mile
Overall Winner (open) - James Burnett; First Local - Sascha Dobrokhodova; First Local Ladies - Lisa Robertson; First 12 & under (local) - Annabel MacKinnon; First under 18 - Zara Manthorpe
Heavies
Overall Winner (open) - Martin Munsie; Outstanding contribution - Martin Munsie
Wife Carrying Race - Sascha and Katya Dobrokhodova
Tote Bag Challenge - The Montgomerys
Tug O War - Mull Tugs
Spirit of the Games - Crawford Cameron
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