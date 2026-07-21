Michael Grace, right, accepted the Spirit of the Games trophy on behalf of his late step-dad Crawford Cameron. The award was presented by Morvern Gemmell in memory of her daughter Clay.

Michael Grace, right, accepted the Spirit of the Games trophy on behalf of his late step-dad Crawford Cameron. The award was presented by Morvern Gemmell in memory of her daughter Clay.

The annual celebration of Highland sport, music and community spirit attracted visitors from across Morvern, Argyll and beyond, with families, competitors and spectators enjoying a memorable day in beautiful surroundings.

From the opening events until the final prize presentations, there was a warm and welcoming atmosphere as the large crowd gathered to cheer on competitors of all ages.

There may have been only two organisers behind the scenes, Megan and Riona Whyte, this year but supported by a small but committed group of volunteers, they once again delivered a fantastic community occasion that showcased the very best of Morvern.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered their time, both in the lead-up to the Games and on the day itself," said Megan.

"A special thank must go to our 2026 Chieftain, Malcolm Mcneill, who has been on hand with support whenever it has been needed."

The organisers added a touch of fun with their specially designed T-shirts carrying the slogan "No Morvern Games, No Party." Worn by those helping to run the event, the shirts quickly became a talking point and perfectly summed up the enthusiasm and good humour that surrounded the day.