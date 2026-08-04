This year exams were handled by new body Qualifications Scotland for the first time, but the result distributing system is still largely the same.

Students will have their Qualification Certificates delivered to their home address by first-class post, while everyone who signed up for and activated a My Qualifications Scotland account will also receive their results by text and/or email the same morning.

For those who are unsure about next steps or just need some support on Results Day, a number of support services are available.

Qualifications Scotland’s free appeals service opened at 9am on Tuesday August 4 and learners can submit an appeal directly via the Qualifications Scotland website, or ask their school, college, or training provider to submit one on their behalf.

The Learner Support Hub was available on Results Day from 8am to 6pm, then Wednesday August 5 to Friday 7 August from 8:30am to 5pm. The phone line can be reached on 0345 279 1000.