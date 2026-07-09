Young people aged between 16 and 24-year-old could receive a Job Start Payment of over £330, however, to be eligible, people must have been out of work and receiving certain benefits for at least six months.

Care leavers can apply for the payment between the ages of 16 and 25 – they need to be out of work and receiving a qualifying benefit on the day of the job offer.

Delivered by Social Security Scotland, the payment can help cover practical costs such as work clothes, travel, tools or childcare - expenses that can otherwise make starting a new job difficult for people on a low income. The payment does not need to be paid back.

People have up to six months after receiving their job offer to apply for this payment that does not need to be paid back. Young people who have already started a job, perhaps earlier this year, are encouraged to check as they may still be eligible.

Cabinet secretary for social justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said: “We understand the cost of starting a job can be steep and that’s why we introduced Job Start Payment. We don’t want young people facing financial barriers to starting work.

“Thousands of young people have already benefited from this payment and we’re keen to help even more get a helping hand. I encourage all young people to check if they are eligible.”

Head of careers, information and guidance at Skills Development Scotland, Dave McCallum, added: "The Job Start Payment can make a real difference for people taking their first steps into employment, helping to ease some of the financial pressures that can come with starting a new job.

“At Skills Development Scotland, we’re committed to supporting people into sustainable, meaningful work, and initiatives like this help remove barriers so people can focus on building their careers and achieving their potential.

“As Scotland’s national careers service, it’s important to work with partners to help people get the right support at the right time.”

Full details on the payment, and how to apply online, by phone or by post, can be found at www.mygov.scot/job-start-payment