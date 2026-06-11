Oban, Lorn and the Islands Health and Wellbeing Network Coordinator Carol Flett hap put out an invite for all to go along to the Network’s next public event on Wednesday June 24 from 1.30pm until 3pm at The Rockfield Centre.

This will bean opportunity for people to go and chat with some of the network’s members who will be there with information stalls and details to share.

Among them will be Hope Kitchen, Green Shoots Garden, the Re_Store Charity Shop, ALIenergy offering free, confidential and impartial energy advice,

The Poverty Alliance, Argyll and Bute Citizens Advice Bureau, Smoking Cessation Services, North Argyll Carers Centre, respite service Crossroads,

Argyll and Bute Rape Crisis, MISS - Miscarriage Support - a Scottish Miscarriage Charity, Home-Start Lorn, Oban Youth Cafe Project, Healthy Options,

Carr Gomm housing support service - and With You who offer support for people worried about their own or someone else’s alcohol or drug use.



Also there will be Family Mediation and Oban Link Club,

"The Oban, Lorn and the Islands Health and Wellbeing Network, supported by The Oban Collective, is a group of people who represent charities, clubs, organisations and a few individuals, all with an interest in improving the health and wellbeing of the communities we live in.

"New members are always welcome to join us and share information with the network about the support they provide and also to receive information from other network members that they can then share with clients, colleagues and community to benefit Health and Wellbeing," said carol.

Carol can be contacted here hwn@obancollective.org



