Mull’s popular outdoor centre Camas is in need of financial support to keep its famous bell ringing for future generations.
Camas, near Bunessan in the Ross of Mull, is a highly popular outdoor activity centre which is owned and operated by the Iona community.
For decades, it has provided children and young adults with a range of activities out of the 200 year old shoreside stone cottages which make up its home base.
The Iona Community have been bringing young people to Camas since the 1940s, with organised groups coming regularly from all over the world as well as Mull itself to try out a week of old fashioned chores, gardening, rock climbing, kayaking and much, much more.
Aside from local schools, Camas primarily helps groups of young people who have been victims of injustice, offering them stays at a subsidised rate to give them the best experience possible.
But as things stand the famous Camas bell could have been chimed for the final time, as rising costs threaten the centre’s future.
Camas has been closed since the end of its 2024 season, when the decision was made to close down for essential repairs on the roof.
Those repairs are now complete, and £75,000 of capital funding has successfully been secured for other repairs around the building.
But despite repair work being secured, it cannot reopen under its current model.
"All outdoors centres since the pandemic have really struggled to survive," said Ruth Harvey, leader of the Iona Community.
"So along with other centres worldwide we are looking at our funding model. We want to keep helping vulnerable young people at a price they can afford."
So to fully secure a return, the Iona Community has launched Camas Companions.
Through Camas Companions, monthly pledges can be set up to keep the centre running, with a goal now established to raise an annual payroll of £125,000 in regular donations by the end of this month.
That money will help with running costs and keeping visits for victims of injustice subsidised and affordable.
There are plans to appoint a new team of full time staff and volunteers to reopen Camas in 2027, but all of that hinges on whether or not regular pledges are secured.
Ruth Harvey said: "Camas Companions is part of our long term strategy to build on the remarkable work the Iona Community has done.
"People who have experienced Camas describe it as a unique and transformative experience. The salt marsh, the sea shore, the peat bogs, all the unique ecosystems in the bay are what make us that transformative place.
"It’s a community in itself, that offers a sense of belonging and where young people can discover new possibilities."
Vulnerable young people who use Camas have described it as "a safe place where you can be free" or where "you don’t have to be on your guard all the time".
Support workers say it is a place where young people who could "easily be demonised as problems or no-hopers" can "build trust and thrive".
Camas hopes to return for summer 2027 with 13 weeks full of activities in the same spirit it has always held. No programme is yet confirmed, as the future all relies on obtaining these regular funds.
If you want to keep Camas’ bell ringing, you can sign up to be a companion in a number of ways, such as one off payment, standing orders or regular bank transfers for a period up to five years.
You can find fill out the form on the Camas website to complete your pledge.
"We have really been blown away by the generosity people have shown already, but we are still a ways away."
"Each companion helps us get closer to hearing the bell ring again," added Ruth.
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