Camas, near Bunessan in the Ross of Mull, is a highly popular outdoor activity centre which is owned and operated by the Iona community.

For decades, it has provided children and young adults with a range of activities out of the 200 year old shoreside stone cottages which make up its home base.

The Iona Community have been bringing young people to Camas since the 1940s, with organised groups coming regularly from all over the world as well as Mull itself to try out a week of old fashioned chores, gardening, rock climbing, kayaking and much, much more.

Aside from local schools, Camas primarily helps groups of young people who have been victims of injustice, offering them stays at a subsidised rate to give them the best experience possible.

But as things stand the famous Camas bell could have been chimed for the final time, as rising costs threaten the centre’s future.