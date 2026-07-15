ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Fun and games with Seil scarecrows

Fun and games with Seil scarecrows

Jul 15, 2026
Chinook families vow to fight on after High Court rules challenge ‘too late’

Chinook families vow to fight on after High Court rules challenge ‘too late’

Jul 15, 2026
Strachur raises nearly £4,000 for medical aid

Strachur raises nearly £4,000 for medical aid

Jul 15, 2026
Church appeal for charity auction donations

Church appeal for charity auction donations

Jul 15, 2026

Kathie Griffiths

Fun and games with Seil scarecrows

Fun and games with Seil scarecrows

Jul 15, 2026
'Hope' march calls for safer Oban

'Hope' march calls for safer Oban

Jul 15, 2026
Connor's rotary talk was champion

Connor's rotary talk was champion

Jul 14, 2026
Community rallies round heartbroken dog owner

Community rallies round heartbroken dog owner

Jul 14, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Hospitality Couple - Cook and Front of House - Ardtornish Estate Company
Ardtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, ObanArdtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Trainee Care and Repair Officer - Argyll and Bute Care and Repair
ObanObanFrom £28,000 per annumFrom £28,000 per annum
Facilities Assistant - Catering - NAY17472 - North Ayrshire Council
Isle of ArranIsle of Arran£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Delivery Drivers 3.5T vehicle/ Depot manager - Argyll Resources Group
Argyll and ButeArgyll and ButeSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
ASN Assistant - ARB18374 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today