Young farmers have scaled Ben Nevis making over £7,500 so far for the Beatson Cancer Charity in memory of much-loved and missed Dougie MacDonald
You can still make a donation here:
www.justgiving.com/page/north-argyll-young-farmers-charity-walk
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