The group faced a wet, windy and cold climb to the summit 4,313ft above sea level on Sunday July 5 and when they reached the top got a tune from piper Innes Munro.

"Penny Arcade was the most fitting tune for our friend Dougie," said organisers, adding they were in ’awe’ of funds raised and all the support and encouragement they received. Thanks also went to Morrison Motor Repairs for donating a minibus for the day.

All proceeds will be going to The Beatson Cancer Charity.