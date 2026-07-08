The senior prize was presented to Cathleen, who the school said demonstrated outstanding dedication and commitment throughout the year, with a constant drive for excellence in her academic endeavours.

The junior award was presented to Edith Cameron, who excelled in her studies through impressive attainment and hard work.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “We are incredibly proud of both Cathleen and Edith for their achievements.

“They should be extremely proud of everything they have accomplished, and we wish them every success and happiness as they continue their educational journeys.

“Well done, girls.”