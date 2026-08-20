A Tarbert schoolboy whose calm response in a terrifying sea emergency has made national headlines is helping to spread a lifesaving message to other young people.
Clayton Garforth, eight, put into practice the HM Coastguard’s ‘Float to Live’ advice after a sudden swell swept him away from the shore at Westport beach on July 18.
The youngster had learned the technique only weeks earlier when Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team visited Tarbert Academy for its Blue Light Day, teaching pupils about the emergency services and what to do if they get into difficulty in the water.
When a frightening real-life emergency unfolded, Clayton remembered the lesson.
“I was getting further away in the water. I was screaming,” he said. “But I remembered to float and not use up my energy.”
Now, after his escape, Clayton has his own simple message for other young people going to the coast: “Be careful near big waves – and stay safe.”
Clayton had been paddling just 10 minutes after arriving at Westport with his parents, Dannie and Damon, sister Faye, 11, and friends when the conditions changed suddenly.
Dannie said: “Clayton had literally told his dad, ‘I am just going in the water’ and he turned round and the waves took him out. It had been calm, then the waves instantly came up.”
As Clayton was pulled further from the shore, people on the beach called 999 and asked for the Coastguard. His parents kept watch from land but were unable to reach him safely.
“Every time we tried to get to him, we got pushed back in and he was pushed further away,” Dannie said. “He was standing on some shallow sand at one point and we thought he was okay and then it would suddenly get deeper.”
Damon said: “I was keeping my eyes on him and was shouting for him to float on his back – but he knew what to do before I did.”
Damon, who said he can swim but is not a strong swimmer, feared trying to go out to Clayton could have put both of them in danger.
While Clayton floated and conserved his energy, HM Coastguard tasked Campbeltown Coastguard Rescue Team, two Campbeltown RNLI lifeboats and a Coastguard helicopter to the incident.
Before the emergency services arrived, a father and son who had been surfing nearby were able to bring Clayton safely back to shore.
The youngster, who hopes to become a medic when he grows up, was freezing cold and had swallowed water.
He was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for checks, but was well enough to return home later that day.
David Graham, HM Coastguard’s coastal operations area commander for Argyll and the Isles, praised Clayton, his family and the Tarbert team which had visited the school.
He said: “Well done to Clayton and his family for reacting so sensibly to such a sudden, scary incident. It shows how quickly an emergency can begin but also the best way to respond.
“I’m very proud it was our Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team who taught the lifesaving ‘Float to Live’ advice that kept Clayton safe and gave him the best chance of survival. By saving his energy, he gave time for rescue and for HM Coastguard to respond to the 999 call.”
Float to Live is designed for anyone who finds themselves unexpectedly in difficulty in the water.
Rather than fighting against the water or trying immediately to swim, the advice is to resist the urge to thrash around, lean back with the ears submerged, extend the arms and legs and move them gently if necessary.
The key is to float until breathing is under control, then call for help or swim to safety if it is safe to do so.
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