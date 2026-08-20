The youngster had learned the technique only weeks earlier when Tarbert Coastguard Rescue Team visited Tarbert Academy for its Blue Light Day, teaching pupils about the emergency services and what to do if they get into difficulty in the water.

Clayton Garforth, eight, put into practice the HM Coastguard’s ‘Float to Live’ advice after a sudden swell swept him away from the shore at Westport beach on July 18.

Clayton with mum Dannie, dad Damon and sister Faye. The family had been enjoying a day at the beach when the incident occurred. Photograph: HM Coastguard.

Clayton with mum Dannie, dad Damon and sister Faye. The family had been enjoying a day at the beach when the incident occurred. Photograph: HM Coastguard.

“I was getting further away in the water. I was screaming,” he said. “But I remembered to float and not use up my energy.”

Now, after his escape, Clayton has his own simple message for other young people going to the coast: “Be careful near big waves – and stay safe.”

Clayton had been paddling just 10 minutes after arriving at Westport with his parents, Dannie and Damon, sister Faye, 11, and friends when the conditions changed suddenly.

Dannie said: “Clayton had literally told his dad, ‘I am just going in the water’ and he turned round and the waves took him out. It had been calm, then the waves instantly came up.”

As Clayton was pulled further from the shore, people on the beach called 999 and asked for the Coastguard. His parents kept watch from land but were unable to reach him safely.

“Every time we tried to get to him, we got pushed back in and he was pushed further away,” Dannie said. “He was standing on some shallow sand at one point and we thought he was okay and then it would suddenly get deeper.”

Damon said: “I was keeping my eyes on him and was shouting for him to float on his back – but he knew what to do before I did.”

Damon, who said he can swim but is not a strong swimmer, feared trying to go out to Clayton could have put both of them in danger.