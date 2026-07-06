The proposal, by management of the retail chain, also includes works to the cage store and plant area at the back of the building, as well as removing a redundant door at the shopfront.

Only one neutral representation was received by Argyll and Bute Council throughout the planning process, with planning permission now granted.

A council official said in a handling report: “The proposal involves the installation of replacement plant located on the first floor plant deck at the rear of the application site.

“The replacement plants to be installed would consist of refrigeration pack, air cooled condensers and air conditioning condensers.

“Existing timber screens on plant deck would also be removed and replaced with new timber screens stained grey. A new steel access stair would be installed on west elevation for maintenance access only.

“The application site is located at the centre of Tarbert, abutting the A83 Balmore Road. There are mixed-use developments within a row of retail units dominating the streetscene on the ground floor with residential properties above them surrounding the application site.

“The property involved is located on the ground floor level of a three-storey traditional building and its extension. According to the submitted information, upper floors of the building are currently used for residential use.

“The proposal includes the removal of an existing redundant entrance door on east elevation. This elevation is the principal elevation facing the A83 Barmore Road.

“The entrance door to be removed looks to be a pair of redundant automatic sliding door. It is not considered that the door to be removed forms part of a historic shopfront which contribute to the architectural quality or historic interest of the town centre.

“In addition, it is considered that the new powder coated aluminium shopfront section is acceptable, and that it respects and is in keeping with the character of the conservation area.”