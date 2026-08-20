Jad Walker, a 17-year-old from Cairnbann, was inspired into action through his love of space and developed his idea to create the event through his sessions at Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS).

The teenager, who lives with autism, worked with MAYDS and applied for a £150 microgrant from the A’Chruach Wind Farm Fund, delivered by the youth organisation, to put on the event.

A strong crowd of attendees gathered between 6pm and 8pm to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, with Jad providing 100 pairs of eclipse glasses and offering space-themed snacks.

Speaking on the night, Jad said: "I’m quite surprised and impressed that lots of people came along to it, so thank you very much to everyone who came.

"Over a year ago, I looked online and saw the solar eclipse was due, and I thought, I need to do something for this."