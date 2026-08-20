A teenage space enthusiast brought Lochgilphead together at the Front Green to witness a once-in-a-generation partial solar eclipse.
Jad Walker, a 17-year-old from Cairnbann, was inspired into action through his love of space and developed his idea to create the event through his sessions at Mid Argyll Youth Development Services (MAYDS).
The teenager, who lives with autism, worked with MAYDS and applied for a £150 microgrant from the A’Chruach Wind Farm Fund, delivered by the youth organisation, to put on the event.
A strong crowd of attendees gathered between 6pm and 8pm to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, with Jad providing 100 pairs of eclipse glasses and offering space-themed snacks.
Speaking on the night, Jad said: "I’m quite surprised and impressed that lots of people came along to it, so thank you very much to everyone who came.
"Over a year ago, I looked online and saw the solar eclipse was due, and I thought, I need to do something for this."
With all the glasses in use, the eclipse began at 6.08pm, with its peak reaching maximum coverage of around 91 per cent at 7.05pm, when, unfortunately, the most dramatic view was hindered by clouds.
However, as Jad predicted, the clouds parted 20 minutes later, when those who waited it out were rewarded with an exciting glimpse towards its end.
Fuelled by his passionate research, Jad is now looking ahead to what is next, with the next major eclipse in the UK not expected until 2090.
He added: "I would love to make some space discoveries and get equipment like a telescope. There are still things we don’t know yet that scientists are trying to figure out. I would like to help with that.
"It is encouraging, and now I’m looking at solar eclipses in other countries. Now that I have the confidence from organising this event, I’m thinking about organising events in other countries."
The A’Chruach Nadara microgrants can range from £50 to £350 and are delivered by the youth organisation.
Lynn Johnstone, a councillor with MAYDS, told the Advertiser Jad’s success was just one example of a young person not letting anything get in their way.
She added: "We try and make it as easy as possible, so if they need help to do that application form, like Jad did, the staff will help you do that."
To find out more about the fund and the possible opportunities, youngsters are encouraged to reach out to fiona@mayds.org.uk.
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