Highland Council agreed this week to submit its proposals for two short-term let control areas to Scottish ministers as a final step before implementation, if approved.

The plans will see one control area for Inverness city and one cover the majority of the rest of the Highlands, including Lochaber, Skye and Raasay, and Lochalsh as well as, Inverness-shire.

Although the plans have proved divisive – with residents and business largely in support and short-term lets operators mainly disapproving of the proposals – the decision brings the regulations one-step closer.