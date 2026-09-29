A tenants union has said the decision to progress with short-term let regulations will give "more power" to local residents.
Highland Council agreed this week to submit its proposals for two short-term let control areas to Scottish ministers as a final step before implementation, if approved.
The plans will see one control area for Inverness city and one cover the majority of the rest of the Highlands, including Lochaber, Skye and Raasay, and Lochalsh as well as, Inverness-shire.
Although the plans have proved divisive – with residents and business largely in support and short-term lets operators mainly disapproving of the proposals – the decision brings the regulations one-step closer.
Highland Council wants to tighten controls over short-term lets as a way of improving the housing availability for those who wish to live here permanently.
In a control area planning permission will be required before a residential home can be let as a holiday home compared to the current situation where no planning permission is required.
This is something that has been very much supported by tenants union Living Rent.
In a statement following Monday’s decision to progress, Lauren Pyott who is an organiser for the union said: "This intervention to control the rise of short-term lets across our communities couldn’t have come sooner.
"The Highlands is experiencing one of the most extreme housing crises in the country and for too long short-term let operators and second home owners have been allowed to eat up our limited housing stock for their own profits without scrutiny.
"Our members speak of attempts by holiday let owners to buy up entire streets in their communities and yet under existing licensing legislation they’ve had no meaningful opportunity to object."
Although the union is pleased with the progress made, Ms Pyott warned that communities outside the proposed control areas could now be at greater risk if it were approved.
She said: "This measure will give more power to local residents to protect their homes for long-term residents and stem the tide of depopulation across the Highlands.
"However, there is a real risk that short-term let operators will now focus on locations outside the boundaries of these control areas and so the Highland Council now need to extend these measures to the whole of the region."
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