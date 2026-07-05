The inspectorate carried out the unannounced review between May 17 and 19, and found a laundry list of problems.

The Portree care home was found to have "severe" staffing shortages and a "toxic" workplace culture.

The report added that while staff showed care for patients, the pressure they were under due to understaffing left them struggling to offer effect support.

Not a single of the five categories assed was given a positive rating. The highest was three out of six for the planning of care and support.

Leadership was given a rating of one, the lowest possible, with staff saying they felt unsupported and did not feel confident raising their concerns as they felt nothing would be addressed.

"There was no consistent management presence within the home, and staff were often working with no manager present or available, this meant that there was ineffective leadership within the service, and there was insufficient oversight to manage risks safely," the report read.