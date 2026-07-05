A care inspectorate report into Skye’s Home Farm Nursing Home has returned a long list of necessary improvements.
The inspectorate carried out the unannounced review between May 17 and 19, and found a laundry list of problems.
The Portree care home was found to have "severe" staffing shortages and a "toxic" workplace culture.
The report added that while staff showed care for patients, the pressure they were under due to understaffing left them struggling to offer effect support.
Not a single of the five categories assed was given a positive rating. The highest was three out of six for the planning of care and support.
Leadership was given a rating of one, the lowest possible, with staff saying they felt unsupported and did not feel confident raising their concerns as they felt nothing would be addressed.
"There was no consistent management presence within the home, and staff were often working with no manager present or available, this meant that there was ineffective leadership within the service, and there was insufficient oversight to manage risks safely," the report read.
A score of two for weak was given to the staffing, support and setting of Home Farm.
The report continued: "Staff were often working excessive hours to cover vacancies and absences, and many told us they felt they had to skip breaks when short-staffed to be able to support people, leaving them feeling exhausted."
Accidents were going unreported, and medications were going unadministered, the investigators found.
"Improvements relating to medication administration had not been progressed, and documentation relating to protocols for PRN (’as required’) medication had not been put in place, this increased the risk of people not receiving their medication as prescribed and its effectiveness not being appropriately monitored," the Care Inspectorate said.
Serious issues were also found with safety.
There were no recorded fire drills in a year, and while PPE and sanitisation was found to be up to snuff, housekeeping staff "did not appear" to have been provided with training or guidance on infection prevention and control.
Routine deep cleans and maintenance had also been skipped.
Previous requirements issued to the care home in February on staffing and repairs were not met by the care home, with both now given extended deadlines.
The report resulted in an urgent improvement notice being issued to operator NHS Highland, which is working to implement change. The health board has until August 1 to make changes.
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