Taynuilt came together on Saturday July 18 for a high heat edition of the village’s Highland Games.
Hundreds filled the sports field under the baking summer sun to watch the heavies, racers, pipers and dancers as they do every year. But for the people of Taynuilt this was a special edition of the annual event.
Chieftain for 2026 was Andrea Harris, wife of dearly departed Jimmy Harris, who’s untimely death five years ago rocked the community.
Andrea and Jimmy are both long term supporters of the games, with Jimmy, ever the friendly face, putting in the graft to prepare the field before games day for the better part of a decade.
"I was a wee bit emotional when we started [the parade]," Andrea said, "but I’ve held it together so far.
"I can hear him [Jimmy] right now, he would’ve been absolutely over the moon.
"I’m so proud and honoured to have been asked. I never in my life thought this would happen.
"I was thinking coming down the hill, my goodness, I’ve just done this! It’s once in a lifetime isn’t it."
Andrea’s children and grandchildren also came for the day to mark their father’s memory, with one even flying all the way from Australia.
To mark the occasion, the Chieftain got to present the very first edition of the Jimmy Harris Memorial Cup to the best local piper, Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band’s own Ruairi Douglas.
The Pipe Band made its debut at the games this year, which have for the last two editions helped raise funds to establish the group.
It was "the right time" to honour Jimmy, said games chairman Andrew Servant, who was itching for some records from the heavies this year.
And he nearly got his wish. After a day full of hard graft from the men’s and women’s heavies, the records alluded them all.
The locals were up first, with Jonathan MacKenzie claiming the prize, and Aidan Lawrie winning the junior contest.
Cabers flew, weights were tossed and the stone soared through the skies. Elizabeth Elliot swept the ladies contest, winning all five events.
During the hammer toss there were a few close calls with commentator Campbell Cameron staring down a hammer which landed just inches from his toe, and a certain Oban Times reporter darting away after risking it for a photo.
A word of advice from the heavies, do not run away from a flying hammer while it is still climbing, run towards it.
It all came down to the penultimate event, when eventual overall men’s champion George Evans raised the bar, literally.
He came a centimetre short of the current record, and rather than trying to tie it, he went for the glory. Throw one, enough height but hit the bar, throw two, wrong angle, throw three, same story.
It came down to one final attempt, Evans hoisted the 56 pound weight high and over the wooden beam, only for it to clip the bar. A valiant attempt.
Watch all the action below.
In the tug of war and the contest started with an all Clipper Race affair. It was serial winners GOSH versus a hodgepodge team made up of multiple crews.
But for a moment it looked as if GOSH’s winning ways would not translate to the rope, as they lost the first round without much fight.
Then it all turned around, the teamwork clicked, and down went their opponents.
But as always, the best event of the day was surely the barrel race. Two teams, four racers, two barrels and almost no rules.
Just roll your barrel around the flag and back to the line, you can disrupt your opponent in anyway you want.
Barrels were blocked, picked up and thrown; slide tackles and pile drivers came flying in. One racer even attempted to stop a barrel with his head.
Asked how he felt after that attempt the answer was simple, "very sore".
The entire thing ended in a piggy back ride in the final round.
In the piping David Bruce picked up the shield for march and strathspey and reel, Callum Carn claimed the Brander Lodge Piobaireachd Cup, and Hugh Anderson swept the junior competitions and won best overall piper.
Daniel Stansfield won the grueling hill race, with Clare Stansfield the first women’s finisher.
James Steward and Cody MacGuigan split the honours in the boys races, Bethany Bisp won all of the girls.
In the men’s races, Jamie MacLean won the 100 yard dash, Skye MacIntosh won the 220 yards, Lackie MacBeth won the quarter mile, and David Bunn won the half and full mile.
Mabel Rodwell won the 100 yard, 220 yard and quarter mile women’s races, with Erina Brown winning the half mile and Clare Stansfield claiming the mile.
And most importantly of all, the children’s events. Wellies were tossed, stones were thrown, and attempts were made at tossing a caber with assistance. In the end, the winners medals went to Murry and Elise.
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