The 2026 parade headed by Chieftain Andrea Harris (Centre) and Chairman Andrew Servant (second right)

The 2026 parade headed by Chieftain Andrea Harris (Centre) and Chairman Andrew Servant (second right)

Hundreds filled the sports field under the baking summer sun to watch the heavies, racers, pipers and dancers as they do every year. But for the people of Taynuilt this was a special edition of the annual event.

Chieftain for 2026 was Andrea Harris, wife of dearly departed Jimmy Harris, who’s untimely death five years ago rocked the community.

Andrea and Jimmy are both long term supporters of the games, with Jimmy, ever the friendly face, putting in the graft to prepare the field before games day for the better part of a decade.

"I was a wee bit emotional when we started [the parade]," Andrea said, "but I’ve held it together so far.

"I can hear him [Jimmy] right now, he would’ve been absolutely over the moon.

"I’m so proud and honoured to have been asked. I never in my life thought this would happen.

"I was thinking coming down the hill, my goodness, I’ve just done this! It’s once in a lifetime isn’t it."

Andrea’s children and grandchildren also came for the day to mark their father’s memory, with one even flying all the way from Australia.

To mark the occasion, the Chieftain got to present the very first edition of the Jimmy Harris Memorial Cup to the best local piper, Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band’s own Ruairi Douglas.

The Pipe Band made its debut at the games this year, which have for the last two editions helped raise funds to establish the group.