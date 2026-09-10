A 41-year-old Army veteran, who was paralysed from the neck down following a motorcycle accident in 2019, will attempt to travel 79 miles from Fort William to Inverness in just three days.
Starting on Wednesday 23 Danny Mavor, from Glasgow, will take on the Great Glen Way, tackling rough Highland terrain and around 25 miles a day in a specially adapted off-road wheelchair controlled entirely by his chin.
Danny will be leaving from Kilmallie Shinty Club, Canal Parks, Caol at 8.30am.
He is aiming to raise £100,000 for Regain, the charity that supported him following his injury and which helps other people living with tetraplegia rebuild their independence. He hopes to complete the challenge on Friday September 25.
For Danny, who served with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in Iraq, the challenge is about much more than completing 79 miles. He wants to raise vital funds for other tetraplegics and show that life after spinal injury can still be ambitious, adventurous and meaningful.
"This won’t be easy. It will push me to my physical and mental limits - but I’m doing this for something far bigger than myself," he said.
"I want to raise funds to support other tetraplegics, people who are facing the same life-changing spinal injuries as me.
"I also want to show that life doesn’t end after a spinal injury. It changes, yes, but it can still be full, meaningful, and even extraordinary."
The challenge will demand serious physical and mental endurance. Danny has a high cervical spinal cord injury involving the C3/C4 region meaning he lives with constant pain and has extremely limited voluntary movement.
Danny was a happy-go-lucky young man, living life at full throttle. But on April 15 2019 everything changed.
It was one of those perfect afternoons - the kind that calls for a ride. After work, Danny set off on his motorbike down a winding country road he’d never ridden before. A road full of corners, excitement, and freedom. Then, he lost control.
The crash shattered his C4 vertebra and damaged his C3, leaving him a C4/C3 complete tetraplegic, paralysed from the neck down, with no movement or sensation in his arms or legs, and reliant on 24/7 care.
In 2025, thanks to the generosity of Regain supporters, Danny visited the world-class Hobbs Rehabilitation Centre at Chedington Estate.
There, he worked with expert spinal injury specialists alongside his care team, learning vital pain management techniques and rediscovering what freedom can feel like again.
He spent time with horses, tried mouth-painting, and visited the beach for the first time since his accident.
He even sat at a specially adapted dining table - enjoying a meal in comfort for the first time in years.
Now, he’s planning an epic Coast-to-Coast challenge across Scotland using a chin-controlled wheelchair.
Find out more at www.regaincharity.com/dannys-big-challenge/.
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