Starting on Wednesday 23 Danny Mavor, from Glasgow, will take on the Great Glen Way, tackling rough Highland terrain and around 25 miles a day in a specially adapted off-road wheelchair controlled entirely by his chin.

Danny will be leaving from Kilmallie Shinty Club, Canal Parks, Caol at 8.30am.

He is aiming to raise £100,000 for Regain, the charity that supported him following his injury and which helps other people living with tetraplegia rebuild their independence. He hopes to complete the challenge on Friday September 25.

For Danny, who served with the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in Iraq, the challenge is about much more than completing 79 miles. He wants to raise vital funds for other tetraplegics and show that life after spinal injury can still be ambitious, adventurous and meaningful.