Sarah Mackay is looking forward to welcoming the Clipper Race fleet to Oban, after competing in earlier stages of the race.

Sarah Mackay is looking forward to welcoming the Clipper Race fleet to Oban, after competing in earlier stages of the race.

One participant who took part in earlier stages is looking forward to a particularly meaningful homecoming.

Sarah Mackay, 36, a radiologist from Fort William and now living and working in Oban, completed four legs of the Clipper 2025-26 Race and will be among those eagerly awaiting the fleet’s arrival.

For Sarah, who has been living in New Zealand, the Oban Clipper Race stopover will be a full-circle moment. She says: “Fort William is my hometown. I grew up there, during my childhood primary and secondary school years. I learned to sail there on Loch Linnhe, where I fell in love with sailing and the water.”

On why she chose Legs 1,2,3 and 6, Sarah said: “At the time I was living in New Zealand and being from the UK, by selecting legs 1, 2 and 3 it was almost like sailing from home to home.

"I was meant to finish my Clipper Race journey, but leaving the boat and my crewmates left a big hole. I wasn’t ready for this adventure to be over so I added Leg 6, got all the visas approved at the last minute and off to China I went to rejoin my team.”



She adds: “If I could go back the only change I would make is to sign up as a circumnavigator rather than multi-legger, because I really didn’t want the journey to end.

“I have now recently returned to Scotland after living abroad and I have taken a job in Oban, so it will be the location for my next chapter in life.”

On seeing her team sail into town, she said: "It will be a little emotional to see them as they are now going to be so close to completing their circumnavigation. But also very excited to see them and hear how the leg has gone, I will be watching the tracker closely!”