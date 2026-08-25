Husbands Mark Grady and Brendan Pyreman have brought back a centuries old tradition to the Isle of Ulva, and their efforts have received national recognition after just one year.
When the couple moved to Ulva from Edinburgh in 2021 to take over the iconic Ulva Boathouse, they never would have dreamed that they would be the ones to revive the island’s traditional kelp industry.
200 years ago, before the clearances, most of Ulva’s then 600 residents made their living by harvesting kelp from its shores.
But when Ulva’s population was decimated after the owner of the island, Francis William Clark, forcefully evicted hundreds of people to make way for sheep farming, that industry completely disappeared.
That history was not known to Mark and Brendan when they began brainstorming new businesses ideas.
After four years running the Boathouse, the couple became tired. "It was incredibly hectic," said Brendan, "by the end, I fell really Ill from the exhaustion, we needed a lifestyle change."
"We really wanted to stay on Ulva," said Mark, "but there isn’t exactly a lot of work out here."
So they decided they would start their own business.
Brendan said: "We wanted to do something with seaweed in the Boathouse kitchen, so we used some Mull seaweed chutney in our vegan dishes which proved very popular.
"But I was really interested in the medicinal and herbal properties of it."
So once they left the Boathouse and Mark began collecting seaweed, they spent a winter drawing up ideas, eventually landing on creating their own range of bath products.
It was around that time, while taking to some of Ulva’s other 13 residents, that they discovered the extent of the tradition they were about to revive.
Mark said: "We knew the industry was here, but didn’t quite realise how extensive it was.
"It felt quite fortuitous that we stumbled upon this idea."
Brendan and Mark named their new company, Ormaig, in honour of those that came before them.
The centuries old tradition of kelp harvesting was centred around the now ruined township of Ormaig, with the kelp used for for the soap and glass industries.
Ormaig now stands at the pinnacle of the soap industry, this time, as the name of the 2026 Overall Makers Prize winner.
Their Seaweed Spa Bath Soak was praised by judges for the connection between the island’s history, landscape and craftsmanship.
Brendan said: "We’re so proud of it, it’s so gratifying to win and was hard to believe in all honesty.
"But now that we won, we’re going to start calling it our first award."
Mark and Brendan make everything by hand in their home, harvesting the kelp after a new or full moon when the tide is at its lowest, drying it on their washing line with the help of the Hebridean winds and sun, and then grinding it up in their spice grinder to different consistencies for their different products.
They are harvesting from the same coastline, and following in the footsteps of their predecessors.
Mark said: "It’s quite humbling, I feel like we’re so far behind these guys from the past, it’s taken us a lot of time to gain the knowledge these guys had.
"But its giving us a sense of belonging to the land, that we’re bringing back these old traditions."
As part of Ulva’s new generation after the community buyout, the pair are hopeful to see the island continue to grow and thrive.
They have recently come into ownership of an old four by four metre hut on the island, which they plan to repair into a storage shed and work room.
They are also about to launch two new products, a "pure kelp" soap for sensitive skin, and a skin oil.
With this growth, they hope to one day expand the business, and bring in an employee or two to continue the revival of Ulva’s once proud industry.
But they don’t want to go too big, they want to keep the business sustainable and handmade.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.