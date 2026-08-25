When the couple moved to Ulva from Edinburgh in 2021 to take over the iconic Ulva Boathouse, they never would have dreamed that they would be the ones to revive the island’s traditional kelp industry.

200 years ago, before the clearances, most of Ulva’s then 600 residents made their living by harvesting kelp from its shores.

But when Ulva’s population was decimated after the owner of the island, Francis William Clark, forcefully evicted hundreds of people to make way for sheep farming, that industry completely disappeared.

That history was not known to Mark and Brendan when they began brainstorming new businesses ideas.

After four years running the Boathouse, the couple became tired. "It was incredibly hectic," said Brendan, "by the end, I fell really Ill from the exhaustion, we needed a lifestyle change."

"We really wanted to stay on Ulva," said Mark, "but there isn’t exactly a lot of work out here."

So they decided they would start their own business.

Brendan said: "We wanted to do something with seaweed in the Boathouse kitchen, so we used some Mull seaweed chutney in our vegan dishes which proved very popular.

"But I was really interested in the medicinal and herbal properties of it."

So once they left the Boathouse and Mark began collecting seaweed, they spent a winter drawing up ideas, eventually landing on creating their own range of bath products.

It was around that time, while taking to some of Ulva’s other 13 residents, that they discovered the extent of the tradition they were about to revive.