On July 1, 2026, members of Arran Bird Ringing Group heard a male lesser whitethroat singing and then trapped and ringed a female lesser whitethroat with a brood patch. A few days later on July 4, in a different location, a juvenile was trapped and ringed. All birds were by the coast at the south of Arran. The last Arran record of this species was on June 4, 2022 near Catacol.

The lesser whitethroat (Curruca curruca) is a common and widespread Old World warbler which breeds in temperate Europe, except the southwest, and the range extends as far east as Siberia and Mongolia. This small passerine bird is strongly migratory, wintering in Africa just south of the Sahara, Arabia and India.

Scotland is at the edge of the species European range and is prone to fluctuations in the numbers returning in spring. Breeding was not confirmed in Scotland in the 1968-72 breeding atlas but there was an expansion into Scotland from the mid 1970s. The map shows breeding distribution in 2008-11. It is a scarce summer visitor breeding locally in parts of southern Scotland.

In 1985 on Arran there was a male heard singing in late May in Kildonan. This was the first Arran record for 30 years. There were two further records in the 1980s. In the 1990s there were records in four years. In the 2000s there were records in eight years. In the 2010s again there were records in eight years. In the 2020s there were two previous records before the record this month. Nearly all these records were of single singing males.