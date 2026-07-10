A Kintyre couple have been overwhelmed by the response from the local community after making the difficult decision to publicly appeal for a living kidney donor.
Peter Paterson, 67, has undergone dialysis three times a week at Campbeltown Hospital since developing kidney failure more than two years ago.
Now his wife, Moyra, hopes sharing their story will not only help find Peter a donor but also raise awareness of living kidney donation.
Speaking to the Courier, Moyra admitted publicly asking for such a life-changing gift on social media was one of the hardest things she has ever done.
“The hardest part was writing the plea,” she said. “It was trying to come up with the right words that didn’t sound too demanding, too cheeky or even too desperate.
“It’s a huge ask for anyone to consider giving one of their kidneys, but Peter desperately needs one and he is obviously foremost in my mind.
“Writing it on Facebook allows people to consider the process and then, if they are absolutely sure, they can come forward without any pressure.”
Peter’s kidney failure developed rapidly after a period of extremely high blood pressure more than two years ago.
“His kidney function deteriorated very quickly and he found himself in hospital being treated for kidney failure and was put on dialysis,” Moyra explained.
The couple were advised by Peter’s transplant surgeon that pursuing a living donor offered his best chance of receiving a transplant, as a kidney from a deceased donor could take four or five years.
Dialysis now dominates the family’s weekly routine, with Peter receiving treatment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday – a service available locally thanks to the successful campaign to reopen Campbeltown’s dialysis unit.
Peter, who worked for many years as a joiner, is now focused on his treatment while he and Moyra await news from the transplant team.
“His life is very different now,” said Moyra. “He is washed out by the treatment and needs to sleep afterwards. He is very weak and debilitated by the kidney failure.
“He can’t walk any distance, his strength has gone and he tires very easily. His dialysis days are non-days as his treatment lasts over four hours and he sleeps for the rest of the day.”
Potential donors must have either blood group B or O before undergoing further compatibility tests, including tissue matching and other medical assessments.
“Whilst we have had some response, we are still at the very beginning of the process,” she said. “It’s not just the blood type that’s important – it’s tissue type, general health and many other factors that make someone a perfect donor.”
If no direct match is found, Peter may still benefit through the UK’s paired donation scheme, which matches incompatible donor-recipient pairs across the country.
Moyra also hopes sharing Peter’s story will reassure anyone who may be considering becoming a living donor.
“I think people may feel donating a kidney is a huge ask, and I would agree,” she said. “But the REACH transplant specialist nurse was adamant that if there were any risks to the donor then they would not be considered. Their health is the priority and if there were any risks, the donation would not go ahead.”
The assessment process can take up to six months, with transplantation potentially taking place several months later.
Moyra also hopes sharing Peter’s story will raise awareness of kidney disease and the importance of protecting local dialysis services.
“The return of the Campbeltown unit has made such a difference,” she said. “Peter has said that if he had to continue travelling to Glasgow three times a week, he would have chosen not to and suffer the fatal consequences.
“It was no life – getting up at 2am for a four-hour journey, four hours of dialysis and another four-hour return journey, three times a week.”
For now, the couple are trying to balance hope with the uncertainty of the months ahead.
“We are both feeling many emotions – guilt, worry and anxiety,” said Moyra. “Every time someone offers their assistance, I get extremely hopeful that they might be the one to help. They might be the one who can save Peter’s life.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a living kidney donor can contact the Live Donor Coordinators by calling 0141 451 6200 or complete an enquiry form through the Organ Donation Scotland website.
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