Peter Paterson, 67, has undergone dialysis three times a week at Campbeltown Hospital since developing kidney failure more than two years ago.

Now his wife, Moyra, hopes sharing their story will not only help find Peter a donor but also raise awareness of living kidney donation.

Speaking to the Courier, Moyra admitted publicly asking for such a life-changing gift on social media was one of the hardest things she has ever done.

“The hardest part was writing the plea,” she said. “It was trying to come up with the right words that didn’t sound too demanding, too cheeky or even too desperate.

“It’s a huge ask for anyone to consider giving one of their kidneys, but Peter desperately needs one and he is obviously foremost in my mind.

“Writing it on Facebook allows people to consider the process and then, if they are absolutely sure, they can come forward without any pressure.”

Peter’s kidney failure developed rapidly after a period of extremely high blood pressure more than two years ago.

“His kidney function deteriorated very quickly and he found himself in hospital being treated for kidney failure and was put on dialysis,” Moyra explained.