Community groups and organisations across the Highlands are being invited to apply for funding through The Highland Council’s Community Transport Grant Scheme.
The scheme supports community-led transport services that help people access healthcare, employment, education, shopping and social activities.
Across the Highlands, community transport plays a vital role in reducing isolation, supporting independence and ensuring residents can reach the services and opportunities that matter most.
Chairman of The Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Ken Gowans, said: "Community transport is about much more than getting from A to B. It connects people to opportunities, reduces social isolation and helps ensure that residents can access the services they need to lead full and independent lives.
“We are fortunate to have dedicated community transport organisations working across Highland, often responding creatively to local challenges and needs. This funding recognises the essential role they play, and I would encourage all eligible groups to submit an application and help us continue investing in these important community connections."
The funding supports community-led transport solutions that respond to local needs and strengthen community connections. These flexible and innovative services complement existing public transport provision and help address gaps in accessibility, particularly – though not exclusively – in rural and remote areas.
The Highland Council currently supports 29 community transport organisations through the grant scheme, reflecting the diversity of approaches used to meet local transport needs across Highland.
These organisations provide a wide range of services, from community car schemes and volunteer driver networks to accessible scheduled and demand-responsive services operated under Section 19 and Section 22 permits, helping residents access essential services and participate fully in community life.
Peter Fenton, Co-ordinator for South West Ross Community Car Scheme (SWRCCS) said: “The Highland Council’s Community Transport Grant has supported SWRCCS for many years, being the main funder since 2005. The funding is vital to enable us to provide the transport service in this particularly remote and rural part of the region.
"Not only getting people to the places they need to be, but supporting residents to engage with local communities through volunteering as telephonists and drivers using their own vehicles.
“The grant not only enables these services to happen but also supports the staff to focus on the work rather than scrabbling around looking for further funding to cover the costs.”
How to apply
Further information, guidance notes and application documents are available at: www.highland.gov.uk/communitytransportgrant. Click or tap if you trust this link." href="https://tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d=NvCu-fpTFCdkKdNVRTGELTRrVzVYPwr63WDK7xQ-fMY1M5Wy0Pq_poONk9aAKoaAwWvA5IBpocvFeSlyF61ituXuDefm1PmEsvRGXO2RoR8Zw6sh4oRrw2uHP5FOmnP7U2w0pAUf71itAZJmDkQSokqmXCH2zfaLLalmTGeYlge1CLF2IN6GgsDZQ7cH5o3kRGCctn_fD1nUaOk_zIhbGWhDmFseUtKuIyPx7-E92vqAm_Z_JY0ASdk_kG38bF8tBYfI3iMF9VX7Cmnn-3NN8bpKsm0VLqHDCQIH3fFHmPbalNXATBK0CmHoSHulpZafQ1ceQUNsIK4cws3F60o97PfZzA5L_wsMgctqSBjPN3MjDl1iJlwxIeMAWTh2_kADlcKtMjp55vBe3WoobK8MM5ttFi2zfl50Vexid_pDrzVd91ji5Ij3dtZIeUnF8lGlucKl50FPh0A0cHgChCqYIR2mi7vS46uyvrhPaDX-cTT2onSGnKTdgvFIog-l214VWbRPOP236_V0gNo31dEXT0WPQBZV7pfZI5igyKuL-WOOjfhvXlefSC6kYNf9mrp6lumcQqtMlE0JHaahkHV3mI7xihAzYihSAVAsE_fOr7BTlxC3J_evTDQCPcX5M7ukPt6E6vNo5Is2BohawHmHcfv2R0lOhZR6S-w_og9IFOl1eA4WLmGm454X63EJZauD7A2" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DNvCu-fpTFCdkKdNVRTGELTRrVzVYPwr63WDK7xQ-fMY1M5Wy0Pq_poONk9aAKoaAwWvA5IBpocvFeSlyF61ituXuDefm1PmEsvRGXO2RoR8Zw6sh4oRrw2uHP5FOmnP7U2w0pAUf71itAZJmDkQSokqmXCH2zfaLLalmTGeYlge1CLF2IN6GgsDZQ7cH5o3kRGCctn_fD1nUaOk_zIhbGWhDmFseUtKuIyPx7-E92vqAm_Z_JY0ASdk_kG38bF8tBYfI3iMF9VX7Cmnn-3NN8bpKsm0VLqHDCQIH3fFHmPbalNXATBK0CmHoSHulpZafQ1ceQUNsIK4cws3F60o97PfZzA5L_wsMgctqSBjPN3MjDl1iJlwxIeMAWTh2_kADlcKtMjp55vBe3WoobK8MM5ttFi2zfl50Vexid_pDrzVd91ji5Ij3dtZIeUnF8lGlucKl50FPh0A0cHgChCqYIR2mi7vS46uyvrhPaDX-cTT2onSGnKTdgvFIog-l214VWbRPOP236_V0gNo31dEXT0WPQBZV7pfZI5igyKuL-WOOjfhvXlefSC6kYNf9mrp6lumcQqtMlE0JHaahkHV3mI7xihAzYihSAVAsE_fOr7BTlxC3J_evTDQCPcX5M7ukPt6E6vNo5Is2BohawHmHcfv2R0lOhZR6S-w_og9IFOl1eA4WLmGm454X63EJZauD7A2&source=gmail&ust=1785418739856000&usg=AOvVaw1bidnmCE5xXH_vt6Wo03Gg">www.highland.gov.uk/
Organisations are encouraged to contact the Integrated Transport Team if they would like to discuss a potential application or have any questions about the scheme.
Contact details are included in the guidance and application documents. The Council welcomes enquiries and is happy to provide support to applicants throughout the process.
Applications must be submitted by Friday September 4 2026.
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