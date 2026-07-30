The scheme supports community-led transport services that help people access healthcare, employment, education, shopping and social activities.

Across the Highlands, community transport plays a vital role in reducing isolation, supporting independence and ensuring residents can reach the services and opportunities that matter most.

Chairman of The Highland Council’s Economy and Infrastructure Committee, Councillor Ken Gowans, said: "Community transport is about much more than getting from A to B. It connects people to opportunities, reduces social isolation and helps ensure that residents can access the services they need to lead full and independent lives.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated community transport organisations working across Highland, often responding creatively to local challenges and needs. This funding recognises the essential role they play, and I would encourage all eligible groups to submit an application and help us continue investing in these important community connections."

The funding supports community-led transport solutions that respond to local needs and strengthen community connections. These flexible and innovative services complement existing public transport provision and help address gaps in accessibility, particularly – though not exclusively – in rural and remote areas.

The Highland Council currently supports 29 community transport organisations through the grant scheme, reflecting the diversity of approaches used to meet local transport needs across Highland.

These organisations provide a wide range of services, from community car schemes and volunteer driver networks to accessible scheduled and demand-responsive services operated under Section 19 and Section 22 permits, helping residents access essential services and participate fully in community life.