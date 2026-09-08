Si Riddell, who joined Portree RNLI in 2025, has created the film entitled Peak Perseverance, which documents the process of shooting Victorian wet plate collodion photographs taken in the breathtaking landscapes of the Cuillin mountains.

The film also documents Si’s journey through the loss of his father in 2016, the Covid-19 pandemic, and his emotional journey through a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and subsequent treatment using Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing therapy.

The main objective of the film is to raise awareness and inspire positivity surrounding mental health and recovery from PTSD.