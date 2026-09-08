A volunteer RNLI crew member on the Isle of Skye will release a self-produced film later this month about how using a unique photography practice is helping him to overcome a Post Traumatic Stress Disorder diagnosis.
Si Riddell, who joined Portree RNLI in 2025, has created the film entitled Peak Perseverance, which documents the process of shooting Victorian wet plate collodion photographs taken in the breathtaking landscapes of the Cuillin mountains.
The film also documents Si’s journey through the loss of his father in 2016, the Covid-19 pandemic, and his emotional journey through a diagnosis of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and subsequent treatment using Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing therapy.
The main objective of the film is to raise awareness and inspire positivity surrounding mental health and recovery from PTSD.
The wet plate collodion photography technique, which dates back to the 19th century, requires Si to prepare, expose and develop each photographic plate while it is still wet – no matter the surrounding location, including whilst still in the mountains. It is a technique that is only practised by a small number of people around the world today.
One of the plates is currently on exhibition at Inverness Castle, amongst other coastline and people portraits.
Speaking about the project and film, Si said: "Every finished plate is proof. I didn’t just survive the storm; I captured it.
"Carrying my heavy gear into the peaks matched the invisible burden in my mind. But, through the lens, the weight breaks away. Peace is found in the highest precipice."
The film will be premiered on the YouTube channel (@SRfilmphotography4480) at 8pm on 12 September.
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