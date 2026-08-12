In This Week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times, Craignure loses its passenger access system, Jura struggles as its late evening ferry is axed, Kilcohan celebrates as its Post Office reopens and an Oban teen appeals for help to achieve his dream of sailing around the world before time runs out.
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