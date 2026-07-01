In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: Castle raiders ruin the fun for Dunbeg Primary School as a break in at Dunstaffnage cancels a project they have worked on for months, women come together in Oban to reclaim their safety after an alleged serious sexual assault in Dunollie Woods, Lochaber Pride brings a splash of colour to Fort William and the West Coast experiences a striking storm.
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