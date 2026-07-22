In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times, missing dog Aspen is found after two weeks lost in the forest around Oban, Gael’s could be jailed by a new Reform UK policy, Fort William has a Post Office crisis looming, events season is in full swing and a Mull man cycles 180 miles to raise money for the islands defibrillators.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.