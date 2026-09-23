In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: A vote of no confidence against two Lochaber and Skye Councillors passes, Argyll and Bute Council’s objection to the MachairWind project is celebrated, a Kilmore woman is back on her bike after a devastating stroke which left her disabled on one side, and 1000 fishing creels go missing in Oban, causing police to investigate.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.