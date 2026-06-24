In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: We bring you all the coverage from the 100th Ardnamurchan local Mòd, World Cup fever is dashed in Benderloch by BEAR Scotland, a potential AI Data centre near Fort William sparks fury, and Pudsey Bear visits the West Coast.
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