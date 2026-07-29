In this week’s Oban Times and Lochaber Times: Oban’s last locally run care company is forced to close, skatepark plans in Oban get rolling, events season brings shows, games and a gala week, and the company which welcomes cruise ships to Fort William is considering its future due to a lack of support from Highland Council.
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