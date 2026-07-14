10 brave crews consisting of around 200 people total completed their race across the Atlantic between Wednesday night and Saturday morning, many of them arriving even before the race’s own officials managed to make it to town.

For some of those on each yacht, mooring in Oban marked an amazing achievement, a full circumnavigation of the globe.

First to arrive in town on Thursday morning was GOSH, (Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity), which has now won an incredible seven out of 12 stages in the race.

Their latest win also saw them crowned as overall winners even before the final stage has set sail.

First mate Otto Kulow said: "What a great place to wake up to. This is my first time coming to Oban, it’s been highly anticipated. Hopefully after this we can check out the local establishments for some breakfast, or some beers, who knows?

"It’s been long and difficult but also so rewarding in so many ways. It’s going to be bittersweet to finish it all off in Portsmouth.

"I’m going to miss this boat, it’s really treated us quite well."

Asked what makes the team click so well, fellow crewmate Sarah Puntan-Galea said: "We got in the classroom, we did our mission, we did our vision, thought about things, we read books, we got out there and practiced, we did extra courses and we just work really well together as a team.

"But also there’s the sailing tactics of taking those risks, flying those spinnakers at night, some people are a little bit cautious but we just went for it, and its paid off."