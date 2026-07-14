Oban came alive last week as thousands flocked to the North Pier to cheer on the arriving Clipper Yachts as they officially finished the Washington DC - Oban leg of their round the world race.
10 brave crews consisting of around 200 people total completed their race across the Atlantic between Wednesday night and Saturday morning, many of them arriving even before the race’s own officials managed to make it to town.
For some of those on each yacht, mooring in Oban marked an amazing achievement, a full circumnavigation of the globe.
First to arrive in town on Thursday morning was GOSH, (Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity), which has now won an incredible seven out of 12 stages in the race.
First mate Otto Kulow said: "What a great place to wake up to. This is my first time coming to Oban, it’s been highly anticipated. Hopefully after this we can check out the local establishments for some breakfast, or some beers, who knows?
"It’s been long and difficult but also so rewarding in so many ways. It’s going to be bittersweet to finish it all off in Portsmouth.
"I’m going to miss this boat, it’s really treated us quite well."
The rest of the podium ended in a near photo finish. After 15 days on the ocean, the battle for second came down to just two minutes of difference.
UNICEF had been comfortably in second since July 2, spending a week thinking the silver medal was theirs.
But in the end it was heartbreak, as rivals Tongyeong passed them just minutes before they crossed the line.
Thanks to the amazing spirit of the Clipper Race, there were no hard feelings whatsoever.
When the UNICEF yacht pulled in to dock, three cheers rang out from Tongyeong, followed by a round of applause.
"After crossing the ocean it’s quite something that you finish within two minutes of each other," said Tongyeong First Mate Brian Uniacke.
"These finishes, they’ve got like all the wind, then into a bay or loch and suddenly you’re fighting for a little breath of air. We thought we were gonna finish hours ago.
"To come in where we’ve come in, we’ve really been in the fight the whole time. We had a little setback when we lost our coatsail but it was expertly repaired and that’s really why we’re here."
Asked about the final hours of the race, UNICEF Skipper Guy Waites said: "Oh boy, that’s where it all slipped!
"We held second place very solidly for days and days and days.
"But then the final two miles Tongyeong snuck in front of us, so well done Lou Boorman, Brian Uniacke and the Tongyeong team, they did a fantastic job."
Tongyeong and UNICEF were followed on Thursday by Yacht Club Punta del Este and Qingdao, with Friday seeing Warrant claim sixth and London Business School in eighth .
And as the teams arrived, each reception from the growing crowd got bigger and bigger. That all culminated with the hero’s welcome for the home team, Team Scotland in seventh.
It took them 15 days 22 hours and three minutes to cross the Atlantic from Washington DC, a time which has kept them in contention for an overall podium position.
When they crossed the line they were met by a pod of dolphins leaping from the waves, which some of the sailors described as a "magical" moment.
Oban High School Pipe Band led the celebrations, as a proper Tartan Army of fans donned face paint, displayed signs and waved the Saltire to bring home their team.
With the sun beating down, it was the perfect day to celebrate, and celebrate they did, as the crew embraced each other for a rendition of ’No Scotland, No Party’.
First Mate Millie Apperley said: "There’s so many people, the bagpipes are incredible, it’s really cool.
"We’re lucky to have Bruce and Sue who are from Scotland as well on board as well, so extra special for those guys.
"It’s crazy It’s finally happened. We’ve been talking about it for 10 and a half months, and it’s finally happened."
"The first half of the race we just had squall after squall after squall, which is suddenly lots of heavy winds and lots of heavy rain, and then there was nothing.
"And then the second half we had lots of healthy downwind sailing, but it was foggy the whole time. So it’s nice to be here when the sun’s out!"
Skipper Heather Thomas said: "We’ve been waiting 11 months to be here, so really excited to get here finally and experience all of the hospitality.
"It’s great to have a celebration of the finishing the circumnavigation pretty much, and I think it’s gonna be a good party here in Oban over the next week.
"That final journey down to Portsmouth is going to be quite challenging. So we’re currently 4th and we’re not far from 3rd, so we’re really pushing for a podium.
"But also it’s gonna be a bit bittersweet. It’s the last time we’ll be racing together as a team, and we’ve all formed such a close bond together, so, it’s gonna be sad to finally say goodbye to everyone in Portsmouth."
Saturday July 11 saw the final two finishers, Power of Seattle Sports and Washington DC, arrive early in the morning.
Customary drams were taken in celebration of each team’s efforts, with an official welcome to town from Argyll and Bute Council and Bid4Oban officials.
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