Police arrested a 46 year old male at Station Square in Oban on the afternoon of Wednesday June 24 for Breach of the Peace. The male was conveyed to Oban Police Station and later released with an Anti-social behaviour Fixed Penalty Notice.

A 46 year old male driver was cautioned and charged with Dangerous Driving on the A83 at Port Ann on the evening of Wednesday June 24, after Police witnessed him driving at excessive speed. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 49 year old male has been cautioned and charged with Theft Shoplifting from a premises in Oban on the afternoon of Wednesday June 24. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On the evening of Tuesday June 23 Police received a report from an Oban resident regarding a male loitering within their garden. Police arrested and charged a 38 year old male with Section 57 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982. The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court the following day.

Drugs

On the evening of Friday June 26 an 18 year old male was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 in Argyll Street, Oban. He was issued with a Recorded Police Warning after being found in possession of cocaine.

Assault

A 44 year old male has been cautioned and charged with assaulting a member of the public at Queens Park Place, Oban on the afternoon of Saturday June 27. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Drugs

A 34 year old male has been issued with a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis after he was seen by Police in possession of cannabis on George Street, Oban on the afternoon of Saturday June 27.

Drink driving



A 65 year old female driver was arrested for drink driving in the early hours of Sunday June 28 after Police received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically on the A85 between Oban and Dunbeg. The female was conveyed to Oban Police Station and cautioned and charged.

The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Using phone while driving

A 30 year old male was issued with an endorsable conditional offer for driving whilst using a hand held mobile phone on Corran Esplanade, Oban on the morning of Saturday June 27.