A Highland family business built on three generations of hospitality has celebrated a remarkable double award success.
Woodlands Glencoe was named Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scottish Family Business of the Year 2026, sponsored by HSBC, at a glittering awards ceremony held at Glasgow’s Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel.
Representing the Young family and the wider Woodlands team, Managing Director James Young travelled from Glencoe to Glasgow, proudly collecting the award on behalf of a business whose roots in Highland hospitality stretch back more than four decades.
The celebrations did not stop there.
As Scottish winners, Woodlands Glencoe was invited to the FSB’s national awards event at The Savoy in London, where Operations Manager Dan Ayres joined more than 300 businesses from across the UK, alongside special guest and entrepreneur Sara Davies MBE.
To the surprise and delight of the Woodlands team, the business went on to secure a second major accolade, winning the HSBC Customer Champion Award in recognition of its outstanding guest experience.
The double success marks a significant achievement for a business that remains family-owned, family-run and firmly rooted in the values established by its founders.
James Young said: "Hospitality has always been part of our family’s story and, after three generations, it truly feels part of our DNA.
"We’re incredibly proud of the business we’ve built at Woodlands alongside our brilliant team and it means so much to see that recognised with a national award.
"To then go on and win the HSBC Customer Champion Award was completely unexpected. Winning one award was beyond our expectations; winning two has left us incredibly grateful and proud.
"These achievements belong to our fantastic team and to the wonderful guests who choose to stay with us year after year."
The Woodlands story began in the early 1980s when Norman and Jessie Young set out to create a magical Highland escape in Glencoe.
In 1984, they opened the Lodge on the Loch, laying the foundations for what would become a lifelong family commitment to hospitality.
Their youngest son, Laurence Young, fresh from hospitality college, soon joined the business. It was there he met Morag, a receptionist who would become both his wife and business partner.
Together, alongside Norman and Jessie, they went on to operate four hotels in Glencoe over the following three decades.
When Laurence and Morag announced their retirement in 2009, few believed it would last. Instead, they purchased an arable farm that would eventually become Woodlands Glencoe.
By 2015, a new vision was taking shape: creating immersive accommodation experiences that connect guests with nature while delivering the luxury and comfort of a boutique hotel.
Today, the next generation of the Young family plays a central role in the business. James Young leads as Managing Director, while siblings Callum and Katie continue to contribute through complementary businesses that support the wider Woodlands experience.
Family members, partners and team members work side-by-side to continually evolve the business while staying true to its founding values.
Three generations of the Young family now live on the Woodlands Estate, where grandchildren Caleb, Orla, Nathan, Charlotte and Robin represent the future of a hospitality legacy that shows no signs of slowing down.
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