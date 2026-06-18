Woodlands Glencoe was named Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scottish Family Business of the Year 2026, sponsored by HSBC, at a glittering awards ceremony held at Glasgow’s Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel.

Representing the Young family and the wider Woodlands team, Managing Director James Young travelled from Glencoe to Glasgow, proudly collecting the award on behalf of a business whose roots in Highland hospitality stretch back more than four decades.

The celebrations did not stop there.

As Scottish winners, Woodlands Glencoe was invited to the FSB’s national awards event at The Savoy in London, where Operations Manager Dan Ayres joined more than 300 businesses from across the UK, alongside special guest and entrepreneur Sara Davies MBE.

To the surprise and delight of the Woodlands team, the business went on to secure a second major accolade, winning the HSBC Customer Champion Award in recognition of its outstanding guest experience.