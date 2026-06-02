Arran for Ardrossan Harbour and Save Ardrossan Harbour met officials from CMAL last week, emphasising concerns expressed at a public meeting last December in Brodick Hall.

The groups reported that CMAL aims to build a harbour which will serve Arran for 50 to 60 years, starting in late 2027 and lasting two to three years.

When completed, the harbour will accommodate vessels up to the size of the Glen Rosa and Glen Sannox.

They explained: "Assessments and surveys are continuing on the overall state of the harbour to establish the requirements of the new build.

"An updated development plan will be available this autumn; it will continue to be updated as the procurement of construction services progresses.

"Construction on the Arran berth is expected to commence in the latter part of 2027 and will last between 24 and 36 months.

"The initial investment is likely to focus on the Arran Berth which has always been the most heavily-used berth, given prevailing winds are South Westerly. The Irish Berth could be developed in future if there is justification and funding is made available.

"The plan is to close the harbour during the construction to save time and ensure safety.

"It was also accepted that the terminal building should be of appropriate proportions and allow quick and easy access to the ferry. The terminal building will be consulted on with the Arran and Ardrossan communities as well as stakeholders with specialist accessibility interests.

"It is the intention that the project will include an LNG storage facility. Fuel choice will be specified in Transport Scotland and CalMac’s requirements.

"CMAL have confirmed their intention to continue to consult with the various interested parties to ensure the best outcome."