The statement came after a source close to a funding application meeting for the community space refuted claims that the owner of The Salty Dog Café was communicated with directly throughout the decision-making process.

Mid Argyll Community Enterprise Ltd (MACEL), which is responsible for running the Lochgilphead site, told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the early circulation of incomplete information altered the board’s communications, adding that it believed it complied with the proper process.

The source, who did not wish to be named, claimed that although café owner Eilidh Thompson was not aware of the board’s decision until she was told on July 7, the decision had already been confirmed before a Foundation Scotland funding panel meeting on June 25.