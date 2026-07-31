The MACPool Activity Hub board has released a timeline of events after a source claimed the decision to close the current on-site café was reached 12 days before the leaseholder was informed.
The statement came after a source close to a funding application meeting for the community space refuted claims that the owner of The Salty Dog Café was communicated with directly throughout the decision-making process.
Mid Argyll Community Enterprise Ltd (MACEL), which is responsible for running the Lochgilphead site, told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the early circulation of incomplete information altered the board’s communications, adding that it believed it complied with the proper process.
The source, who did not wish to be named, claimed that although café owner Eilidh Thompson was not aware of the board’s decision until she was told on July 7, the decision had already been confirmed before a Foundation Scotland funding panel meeting on June 25.
At the meeting between MACEL representatives and the A’Cruach Wind Farm Community Fund, the source said members of the panel were informed that the MACEL board had already met and made the decision to bring café services in-house.
According to the source, community panel members then approved the funding package, which detailed terminating Eilidh’s lease as part of the plans.
The source’s decision to speak out followed an article published in the Argyllshire Advertiser earlier this month, in which MACEL stated it had "communicated directly with the leaseholder throughout the process" after the café owner said the decision came "out of the blue".
"Eilidh was absolutely unaware until she was told on July 7, as she was very upset by the decision and it obviously came as a shock," the source added.
In response, the MACEL board released a timeline to "provide clarity" over the recent changes.
MACEL chairperson Kate Macaulay said: "It is important to clarify that our application to the A’Cruach Wind Farm Community Fund was not submitted to fund the takeover or operation of the café.
"A number of potential income-generating ideas were therefore included within our sustainability plan, one of which was the possibility of bringing the café into MACPool’s direct operation in the future."
As part of the application process, the MACEL board claimed the plans were shared with the relevant community representatives as part of standard practice in Foundation Scotland grant applications.
The MACEL board maintained that at the panel meeting the "proposals remained proposals" and that no funding had been approved until July 6.
Kate added: "Following receipt of that funding confirmation, the board was able to formally progress its sustainability plans and subsequently informed Eilidh at Salty Dog Café on July 7 in accordance with the terms of the existing agreement and the required notice provisions."
The board concluded by thanking the café for its contribution to the MACPool site over the years, adding it recognised it had been a "difficult and emotional period" for all those involved.
Café owner Eilidh previously admitted she was "unsure" what lay ahead for her and the team.
The Advertiser understands the café will close within the next three months, with the MACEL board planning a community consultation on what lies ahead for the space.
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