The new Screen Machine mobile cinema will arrive in Scotland next week following completion of a 14 month build in France.
The new cinema has been built following a major fundraising campaign which included hundreds of thousands in public support and a donation of £500k from Scottish Government.
Screen Machine has a new look. Whilst it retains the familiar dark blue colour, new branding has been developed which will be used across all Screen Machine marketing and communications, including on the livery of the cinema itself.
This is the third iteration of the iconic Screen Machine Brand, which has been a beloved service in the Hebrides and rural Scotland since 1998.
The Screen Machine 2 was retired in 2023, with the rented Cinemobile filling in the gap while the new machine was built.
Simon Drysdale, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Regional Screen Scotland, said: “We’ve been very lucky to work with consultants Fine Mess over the past six months to develop a brand which we believe will work brilliantly for us, on everything from our newspaper advertising, our website and on the exterior of the cinema itself.”
The new brand is a responsive system that conveys our unique service, the joy it brings, and offers variations for use across every channel. The ‘hero’ version features a crest of line graphics depicting Screen Machine, waves, mountain and sun, which combine to create a projector beam.
A bold, cinematic font and the strapline ‘Moving Pictures’, with its play on words and uniquely Scottish connotation, complete the modernised identity.
Screen Machine will now begin a period of final fit out, testing, inspections and training for its three Operators before public screenings begin in August.
Look out on social media for a look at the new cinema when it his Scottish soil for the first time and to find out when the new Screen Machine will be visiting your area.
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