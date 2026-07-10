TMF has got the beachfront party well and truly started, making waves in the Inner Hebrides as the event kicks off its 15th sell-out edition.
Thousands of festival goers have already made the four-hour ferry crossing or 40-minute flight from the mainland, tripling Tiree’s population for the weekend.
Those arriving early got a taste of what’s to come over the next three days, with local organisation Fèis Thiriodh leading a massive ceilidh, before Ayrshire singer songwriter Nick Morgan got crowds going with his party anthems, including the infamous No Scotland, No Party.
With a heatwave on the horizon, the Hawaii of the North is hoping to live up to its name for what is ‘shore’ to be a special weekend of celebrations.
Since its launch in 2010, TMF has achieved 15 consecutive sell outs, won 14 national awards and contributed £11 million to the local economy.
The festival’s 15th edition will fittingly honour some of the defining acts who have been part of the event’s history, including legendary Tiree band Skipinnish, who played the festival’s very first edition. Ahead of their headline Friday slot, band members will pay a visit to the local school for a special singalong with local budding musicians.
Tonight also sees fellow Hebridean rockers Peat & Diesel make their TMF debut, while Scottish indie folk stars Tide Lines, who played their first ever festival slot at Tiree 10 years ago, will return to the Big Top on Saturday night.
Giants of folk and traditional music are set to perform across the weekend like Sharon Shannon, Dougie MacLean and RURA, alongside incredible emerging roots, country, acoustic and trad acts including Dàna, Riley, DLÙ and many more.
Fresh from performing for Scotland fans at the World Cup, local heroes Skerryvore, who have played every single edition of TMF since its inception, will close out the festival’s 15th edition in fitting style on Sunday night.
Located by the white sandy shores of Tiree’s stunning east coast, TMF is set in one of the most spectacular festival locations in the world and boasts seafront saunas, beach yoga, breathwork sessions, surfing and kayaking among its many activities.
The family-friendly event also has a packed programme of events for kids with crafts, beach games, kite flying, puppet making, silent discos and more, while trips to Tyree Distillery, film screenings, Gaelic singing and a Myths and Legends inspired fancy dress competition are also taking place.
The spirit of the festival will also reach its oldest residents. Donnie ‘Maroot’ MacLeod’s Care for a Ceilidh programme will take live music into the nearby Tigh a Rubha Care Home this Sunday.
Daniel Gillespie, Co-founder and Artistic Director of Tiree Music Festival, said: “From 2010 to now has been an incredible journey and we couldn’t be prouder to reach the 15-year mark. There is no feeling like seeing thousands of people come ashore who have travelled across Scotland, across Europe, and beyond, to join us on our little island for this event. We could never have dreamed that the festival would have such a positive impact on so many people, and we can’t wait to see everyone once again embracing the spirit of TMF this weekend. As far as we’re concerned, it’s No Tiree, No Party, and with the sun on the way we are set for one legendary ceilidh.”
And Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish said: “There’s nowhere quite like Tiree and no festival like TMF. I remember the first ever edition like it was yesterday and the excitement of playing a festival on my own home island. To be back playing TMF’s 15th festival is something special! I’m very proud of Tiree’s music and of this flourishing local festival. The music of this little island has won fans around the world and in that, TMF has played a huge role. This weekend we’ll see the very best of Tiree and we’re delighted to be a part of that.”
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