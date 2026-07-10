TMF has got the beachfront party well and truly started, making waves in the Inner Hebrides as the event kicks off its 15th sell-out edition.

Thousands of festival goers have already made the four-hour ferry crossing or 40-minute flight from the mainland, tripling Tiree’s population for the weekend.

Those arriving early got a taste of what’s to come over the next three days, with local organisation Fèis Thiriodh leading a massive ceilidh, before Ayrshire singer songwriter Nick Morgan got crowds going with his party anthems, including the infamous No Scotland, No Party.

With a heatwave on the horizon, the Hawaii of the North is hoping to live up to its name for what is ‘shore’ to be a special weekend of celebrations.

Since its launch in 2010, TMF has achieved 15 consecutive sell outs, won 14 national awards and contributed £11 million to the local economy.

The festival’s 15th edition will fittingly honour some of the defining acts who have been part of the event’s history, including legendary Tiree band Skipinnish, who played the festival’s very first edition. Ahead of their headline Friday slot, band members will pay a visit to the local school for a special singalong with local budding musicians.

Tonight also sees fellow Hebridean rockers Peat & Diesel make their TMF debut, while Scottish indie folk stars Tide Lines, who played their first ever festival slot at Tiree 10 years ago, will return to the Big Top on Saturday night.

Giants of folk and traditional music are set to perform across the weekend like Sharon Shannon, Dougie MacLean and RURA, alongside incredible emerging roots, country, acoustic and trad acts including Dàna, Riley, DLÙ and many more.

Fresh from performing for Scotland fans at the World Cup, local heroes Skerryvore, who have played every single edition of TMF since its inception, will close out the festival’s 15th edition in fitting style on Sunday night.