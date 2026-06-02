Details of a draft proposal to relocate the Tobermory Campus to its planned new site have been published.
Argyll and Bute Council is set to carry out a public consultation on the proposed relocation, with a public meeting also scheduled for September.
The authority decided in March 2025 that Tobermory South was the preferred site for the new campus. A judicial review found in the council’s favour in February after parents claimed the authority had not followed proper procedures.
Council officials have stressed that the proposal does not seek to incorporate associated primary schools into the new building or change the current leadership structure, and no school closures are involved.
The schools affected under the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010 are Tobermory Early Learning Centre, Primary School and High School, along with Dervaig, Salen, Lochdonhead and Ulva Primary Schools.
The details feature in a report which will go before the council’s community services committee at its meeting on Thursday, June 4.
Executive director Douglas Hendry said: “Given the current Tobermory Campus is assessed to be ‘C – poor’ in terms of suitability there is a requirement to improve the situation. This is currently the only school building in Argyll and Bute with that suitability rating.
“The lower grading of the Tobermory Campus building is largely driven by accessibility, restrictive drop off space, lack of social spaces and restricted specialised classes.
“This proposal is being advanced because Tobermory 2-18 Campus currently suffers from poor quality accommodation. Relocating the school would permit the construction of a new purpose-built campus and considerably improved Education accommodation.
“The opportunity to build a new building has arisen from the successful application for funding from the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).
“If such a process is commenced, the education service will give notice of the proposal to the relevant consultees (as prescribed by the 2010 Act) and invite representations on the proposal. Details of the consultation exercise will also be published on the council’s website for access by the wider public.”
A public meeting is also scheduled to take place in the current school building on Thursday, September 17 at 6pm.
Mr Hendry added: “During the consultation period, the education service will also hold a public meeting to discuss the proposal and involve His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education in Scotland (HMIE) in the consultation process.
“Face-to-face consultation sessions will also be held with pupils at the affected schools, supported by school staff. Each session shall be tailored to the age and stage of the particular groups of pupils being consulted.
“All views expressed during these sessions will be captured in standard response forms, all of which shall be considered by the education service as part of its review of the proposal at the conclusion of the consultation period.”
The draft proposal paper is also available to view on the council website. Councillors are recommended to adopt the draft proposal to proceed to consultation.
Mr Hendry also said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, this proposal does not include the incorporation of the associated primaries into the new campus building, would not change the current leadership and management structure within the 2-18 campus, nor does it involve any school closures.”
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