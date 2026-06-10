Tobermory High School will be closed today due to a broken boiler.
The boiler broke yesterday afternoon, and the school has consequently been left without hot water and therefore unable to open.
Lessons have been temporarily moved online for at least today while repairs are carried out.
Workers are due in today to assess the issue and hopefully make the necessary repairs.
The new S1 class on their transition week are still set to have their annual Services Day down in Tobermory Harbour despite the disruption.
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