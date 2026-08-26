Lifeboat Day is a true team effort with organisers Penny Goode (Fundraising Volunteer Manager) and Sarah Smith (Shop Volunteer Manager) putting in a herculean effort, over many months, to pull together all the resources and people needed for a successful day, with a team of 40 volunteers.

Mark Strevens very ably compèred the proceedings, although in his closing remarks he said he hoped to see Alasdair Satchel return next year!

The weather remained dry, if a little overcast, so it was all systems go for the diverse range of stalls and events on the day, with prizes donated by Tobermory Distillery, Island Bakery, Tobermory Fish Company, and Fisherman’s Pier Seafood amongst others.