Tobermory RNLI hosted its annual Lifeboat Day at the town’s Pontoons on Sunday August 16, raising over £5000 in vital funds for the charity.
Lifeboat Day is a true team effort with organisers Penny Goode (Fundraising Volunteer Manager) and Sarah Smith (Shop Volunteer Manager) putting in a herculean effort, over many months, to pull together all the resources and people needed for a successful day, with a team of 40 volunteers.
Mark Strevens very ably compèred the proceedings, although in his closing remarks he said he hoped to see Alasdair Satchel return next year!
The weather remained dry, if a little overcast, so it was all systems go for the diverse range of stalls and events on the day, with prizes donated by Tobermory Distillery, Island Bakery, Tobermory Fish Company, and Fisherman’s Pier Seafood amongst others.
A festival atmosphere was created with musical performances from both MullUkes and the Natural Voices choir.
Tea, coffee, soft drinks and a mouth-watering array of donated home-baking were all served with a smile by volunteers, Maggie, Margaret and Caroline.
Ian, Colin, Susan and Katya manned the barbecue serving freshly cooked Glengorm burgers in Tobermory Bakery rolls, and some vegetarian options. Additional barbecue supplies were provided by Hook’d, and Kyle was scooping her delicious Isle of Mull Ice Cream.
New this year were two special Guess the Weight challenges: Guess the Weight of the Newfoundland. Delightful Chewie weighed in at a whopping 73kg and she was on her best behaviour throughout the day.
Guess the Weight of the Giant Scotch Egg! A colossal Scotch Egg was made and donated by Tobermory’s Launch Authority, Sarah Padley of Tobermory Stores, using an ostrich egg (or was it a freshly foraged haggis egg?) – a true culinary marvel weighing in at 5.05 kg.
The range of other stalls included: tombola, books, plants, face painting, lucky straws, lucky dip, RNLI’s gift shop, water safety, photography by Alan Jack and original art by Oban artist, Fiona Campbell.
Also attending was Mull Safe and Sound and the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust.
Another highlight was the Human Fruit and Welly Machine – a marvel of kinetic engineering requiring strong quad muscles and three crew members at a time to operate; Sponge the Pirate, with Kegan Everard valiantly facing the onslaught; and Splat the Kilted Rat!
Emergency service colleagues; Police Scotland, The Scottish Ambulance Service, Tobermory Coastguard Rescue Team and Scottish Fire and Rescue, allowed children to sit in their vehicles and try out the sirens.
There was an unofficial attempt on a World Record to see how many lifeboat crew could fit in the Police prisoner transport cell. Coxswain David McHaffie was tempted to throw away the key after seven crew squeezed their way into the tiny space.
On the water, Severn class all-weather lifeboat, the Elizabeth Fairlie Ramsey, saw over 200 people come to inspect her.
Lyndsey from Tobermory Bay Tours donated over £500 from her day’s proceeds to the RNLI.
This year’s raft race was won by Tobermory’s own RNLI crew by quite a margin, but the crew insist there was no fixing!
The local Scouts and Beavers took the awards for 1st under 18 raft, 1st mixed adult and junior raft, and best dressed raft.
Long Service Award presentations were made to Inez Cordeiro and Maggie Robson to mark their 10 years of service to the RNLI, and to Christine Macdonald who has achieved a remarkable 20 years’ service.
The day concluded with a raffle of fabulous prizes.
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