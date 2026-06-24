ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Spotlight youngsters put on a spectacle

Spotlight youngsters put on a spectacle

Jun 24, 2026
WIN An Experience to Remember! - The Debtors of 1850 Escape Room

WIN An Experience to Remember! - The Debtors of 1850 Escape Room

Jun 24, 2026
Shanty festival heaves in crowds

Shanty festival heaves in crowds

Jun 24, 2026
Pupils motivate the case for Arran Music School award

Pupils motivate the case for Arran Music School award

Jun 24, 2026
Relief for Tayinloan as ferry toilet plans approved

Relief for Tayinloan as ferry toilet plans approved

Jun 19, 2026
Licensing changes bid

Licensing changes bid

Jun 19, 2026
Green light for North Connel pod to be short-term let

Green light for North Connel pod to be short-term let

Jun 18, 2026
Go-ahead for 37 new homes on former Campbeltown tenement site

Go-ahead for 37 new homes on former Campbeltown tenement site

Jun 16, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Asset Assistant - West Highland Housing Association
ObanOban£31,792 to £35,332 per annum£31,792 to £35,332 per annum
Senior Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
PA73 6LYPA73 6LY£45,934.34 per annum£45,934.34 per annum
Community Project Officer (Part-time) - The GRAB Trust
Argyll and ButeArgyll and ButeUp to £15,000 per annumUp to £15,000 per annum
Farm Technician (Braevallich) - Mowi Scotland
Dalmally, Argyll & ButeDalmally, Argyll & Bute£28,258 to £31,648 per annum£28,258 to £31,648 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today