Organisers thanked everyone who came out and supported the day, as well as all those who donated tombola prizes, baked goods and snacks.

The community group also hired a bouncy castle and ran competitions to raise the funds, during the event held at Inveraray play park on May 31.

A spokesperson for Inveraray Community Council said: “Thank you to The Courtyard, Inveraray, Inveraray Jail, The Cottage Restaurant, Bee Sweet, Lochgilphead, The Co-op, Inveraray, The Inveraray Inn and Londis, Inveraray for tombola prizes.”

“We are very lucky in Inveraray for the support we get from these businesses.”

“Thanks to Lorraine, Linda and Leanne for coming along to help Jacqui and Linda.”





A total of £420 was raised, with the group continuing to urge prospective donors to get in touch.

All the funds will go towards the ongoing children’s playpark project.