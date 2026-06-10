In a report presented to councillors on June 3, it was revealed that the pass rate for pupils gaining National 5 qualifications had increased by 5.2 per cent compared with the previous year.

At Advanced Higher level, the school recorded an A-to-C pass rate higher than both the local and national figures during last year’s exam diet.

The report stated that the improved results reflected effective presentation decisions, targeted learner support, and the improved use of attainment data to inform planning.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: "The progress made and noted by school inspectors during their most recent visit is a positive reflection of the hard work of staff, pupils and the wider community.

"The Education Service continues to work closely with the school in order to maintain progress and secure further improvements."

LHS now uses a results machine to analyse performance at a more detailed level, allowing staff to identify areas where learners underperform and to plan interventions.

The report added: "A-to-D pass rates are above both Argyll and Bute and national averages, reflecting our positive presentation policy.

"Since pre-Covid levels, the average number of passes per pupil at S4 National 5 has increased from 3.04 to 3.72.

"While overall pass rates have remained stable, presentation rates have increased significantly, demonstrating greater learner engagement and ambition."

Compared with the previous year, A-to-D pass rates increased by 5.5 per cent at Higher level and by 4.4 per cent at Advanced Higher level.

The next steps outlined in the findings include extending the use of the results machine to analyse Higher courses and identify further areas for improvement.

Additionally, a larger number of learners achieved D grades, which has led to a greater focus on improving attainment within pass bands.

Further investigation found that the lowest-attaining 20 per cent of learners achieving D grades were predominantly pupils with low attendance, particularly in S5 and S6.

To address attendance issues among senior students, the school will focus on early intervention.

The report added: "This proactive approach aims to prevent attendance concerns from becoming entrenched and avoids reliance on post-prelim intervention, when it may be too late to have a significant impact on attainment."

This approach is seen as a way of increasing the proportion of students achieving C grades rather than D grades.

The results for 2025/26 will be known in August.