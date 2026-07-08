The new filling station is part of Lamlash Yard which houses the business premises of TF Joinery and Frasertec.

Owned by Laura and Tom Fowler and Fraser and Pamela Thomson, the yard and filling station also houses the business premises of nail and beauty technician, Ashley Rayner and traditional kilt-maker, Jennifer Earle of Luckenbooth Atelier.

Lamlash filling station at Lamlash Yard sells both unleaded petrol and diesel and will be open from Monday to Wednesday, from 8am to 5pm, and on Thursdays from 10am to 2pm.