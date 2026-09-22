After almost two years of community opposition, formal enforcement action has been approved over a controversial unauthorised development at Torrisdale Bay – requiring the extended ‘pay and stay’ car park to cease operating and the site to be restored.
Argyll and Bute Council’s Planning, Protective Services and Licensing (PPSL) Committee agreed to take enforcement action after the latest retrospective planning application, submitted in June, remained invalid because information required by planners had not been provided.
The decision marks a significant turning point in a dispute which began when work was carried out at the East Kintyre beauty spot without planning permission in December 2024.
An enforcement notice is now being served on both the landowner and car park management company, requiring the use of the extended car park to cease and imported aggregate, hardstanding and associated infrastructure to be removed.
The rock armour installed around the car park must also be removed and the land restored to its condition before the unauthorised works, including ground levels, soils and vegetation.
Native planting and biodiversity measures, including bird and bat boxes and log piles, are also required, while Japanese knotweed must be eradicated and appropriately disposed of in consultation with SEPA and NatureScot.
The notice is due to take effect on October 19, with remedial works required to be completed by January 19 2027.
However, the landowner has the right to appeal to the Scottish Government before the notice takes effect, which could affect the timetable.
The latest retrospective application was submitted on June 16 after the previous application was withdrawn following further unauthorised works, including the rock armour. The new application was deemed invalid and the information required to validate it was not subsequently provided.
Carradale resident Helen Rowlands, one of the most outspoken opponents of the development, welcomed the enforcement decision.
“It has taken 93 weeks, or roughly 650 days, but residents of Torrisdale, Carradale and surrounding areas finally have an enforcement decision from Argyll and Bute Council against an unpermitted development that literally ‘paved paradise and put up a parking lot’,” she said.
“Last week’s decision by the PPSL Committee to finally serve an enforcement notice against this operation has been welcomed.
“Many go further and thank the council for setting out such a clearly defined list of actions required to be completed by mid-January 2027.”
However, Ms Rowlands said questions remained over the length of the process.
“While this does feel like a hard-won victory for common sense and our natural environment, there is still the question as to why this process took as long as it did,” she said.
“Argyll and Bute Council insist that they have followed guidelines throughout. Yet, had a cease-and-desist order been issued in December 2024, the area’s natural flora and fauna would not have been so adversely impacted and need such significant repair.”
She called for the council’s approach to be reviewed, adding: “Let us hope that there are appropriate guidelines in place to ensure that all of the requirements prescribed are delivered effectively and on time.”
Responding to concerns over the length of the process, Argyll and Bute Council said it had followed national planning enforcement legislation, including giving the owner the opportunity to submit a planning application.
A spokesperson said: “The situation was further complicated by further unauthorised development, and they were given a deadline to submit a further valid planning consent.
“They did not comply with this deadline, and we then took the matter to the PPSL Committee for a decision to take enforcement action which we are now acting on.”
Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman also welcomed the decision.
“Our natural landscapes, coastal environments, and local planning rules must be respected,” he said.
“No developer or private management company should ever be allowed to operate under the assumption that they are above the democratic planning process.
“We must ensure that absolute compliance is met, the enforcement terms are executed to the letter, and our beautiful local environment is fully and properly restored to its natural state.”
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