“Many go further and thank the council for setting out such a clearly defined list of actions required to be completed by mid-January 2027.”

“Last week’s decision by the PPSL Committee to finally serve an enforcement notice against this operation has been welcomed.

“It has taken 93 weeks, or roughly 650 days, but residents of Torrisdale, Carradale and surrounding areas finally have an enforcement decision from Argyll and Bute Council against an unpermitted development that literally ‘paved paradise and put up a parking lot’,” she said.

Carradale resident Helen Rowlands, one of the most outspoken opponents of the development, welcomed the enforcement decision.

However, Ms Rowlands said questions remained over the length of the process.

“While this does feel like a hard-won victory for common sense and our natural environment, there is still the question as to why this process took as long as it did,” she said.

“Argyll and Bute Council insist that they have followed guidelines throughout. Yet, had a cease-and-desist order been issued in December 2024, the area’s natural flora and fauna would not have been so adversely impacted and need such significant repair.”

She called for the council’s approach to be reviewed, adding: “Let us hope that there are appropriate guidelines in place to ensure that all of the requirements prescribed are delivered effectively and on time.”

Responding to concerns over the length of the process, Argyll and Bute Council said it had followed national planning enforcement legislation, including giving the owner the opportunity to submit a planning application.

A spokesperson said: “The situation was further complicated by further unauthorised development, and they were given a deadline to submit a further valid planning consent.

“They did not comply with this deadline, and we then took the matter to the PPSL Committee for a decision to take enforcement action which we are now acting on.”

Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman also welcomed the decision.

“Our natural landscapes, coastal environments, and local planning rules must be respected,” he said.

“No developer or private management company should ever be allowed to operate under the assumption that they are above the democratic planning process.

“We must ensure that absolute compliance is met, the enforcement terms are executed to the letter, and our beautiful local environment is fully and properly restored to its natural state.”