There were mixed views from the tourism sector following Highland Council’s vote to proceed with a public consultation on the draft visitor levy.
As it stands, the proposals would see a tiered fixed-rate per room/area per night, rather than a percentage charge on accommodation costs with £5 for hotels and rooms and a £2 charge for hostels and campsites.
It could generate around £9 million a year to support, develop and sustain tourism infrastructure, local communities and visitor services across the Highlands.
A consultation will begin this month, with feedback used to inform a final decision.
At the December 2026 meeting of full council, should a visitor levy scheme be agreed, a statutory 18-month implementation period would follow.
But those in the tourism sector and business community have concerns around the policy.
Craig Ewan, Chairman of the Highland Hotel Association (HHA), originally urged the council to press pause on the plans until the full economic impact of the levy could be assessed.
Following its decision to proceed, he said: "We were very much hoping for two things: one, that they were going to get the financial impact study back so that people could actually see what that meant in more detail and also my other point was, timing wise, our industry is still very fragile.
It is intended that the visitor levy will apply for only nine months of the year, excluding the months of December, January and February, and accommodation providers would retain five per cent of the levy collected to help cover administration costs.
The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) were pleased the council choose to pursue the fixed-rate levy, but its chief executive Fiona Campbell said: "Businesses and communities deserve to see the full picture of what this levy could mean before they’re asked to make an informed judgement."
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