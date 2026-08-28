As it stands, the proposals would see a tiered fixed-rate per room/area per night, rather than a percentage charge on accommodation costs with £5 for hotels and rooms and a £2 charge for hostels and campsites.

It could generate around £9 million a year to support, develop and sustain tourism infrastructure, local communities and visitor services across the Highlands.

A consultation will begin this month, with feedback used to inform a final decision.

At the December 2026 meeting of full council, should a visitor levy scheme be agreed, a statutory 18-month implementation period would follow.