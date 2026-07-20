The inaugural Town Hall Art Collective exhibition has raised £5,108 for Campbeltown Town Hall and the Robert Black Memorial Helipad, organisers have announced.
The final fundraising total was revealed following the three-day exhibition, which featured more than 200 works by 46 local artists and photographers and attracted strong support from the public.
Organiser Eilidh Anderson has also announced the winners of the Town Hall Art Collective Youth Art Prizes, with judges deciding to present three awards because of the exceptionally high standard of entries.
Harry McEachran won the Town Hall Illustration Prize for ‘Chalk Throw’, Iona Wotherspoon received the Town Hall Painting in Acrylic Prize for ‘The Bird’, and Rosie Hill won the Town Hall Painting in Watercolour Prize for ‘Beneath the Blue’.
Eilidh said: “I think we can all agree that the future of art locally is looking very bright.”
Reflecting on the exhibition’s success, she thanked everyone who attended, donated and supported the event.
She also paid tribute to the many businesses, organisations and volunteers who helped make the exhibition possible, including McFadyens Transport, Springbank Distillery and Glen Scotia Distillery, which donated the prize fund, along with Kintyre Gin, Isle of Kintyre Ltd, Tesco, Co-op, Coastal Design, Watt Whisky, Kintyre Smokehouse, The Wild Chameleon, The Kintyre Larder, Food For Thought and Argyll Bakeries.
Eilidh also thanked judges Luke Pilkington and Catriona Reid, the exhibiting artists and raffle prize donors, artist John Lawson for donating the proceeds from the sale of his prints, Campbeltown Town Hall staff Willie Durnan, Bobby Cairns and Lesley Harvey, Fiona Brown and Fiona King for running the opening night bar, and photographer Kenny Craig for capturing the event.
She also expressed her gratitude to Campbeltown Grammar School and Dalintober Primary School for the loan of exhibition boards, Marlyn Moffat for printing, everyone who volunteered their time throughout the weekend, those who donated home baking, and Christophe Adie, who she said had done a huge amount of work to help get the exhibition off the ground.
She added: “Thank you, and see you next year... maybe!”
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