Nearly 50 tractors took to the roads around Kintyre on Sunday as Campbeltown Young Farmers Club’s annual tractor run raised £1,629.73 for the Campbeltown Christmas Lights Group.
The fundraiser attracted strong support from across Kintyre and beyond, with the money raised through entry fees, donations and other fundraising activities in support of the volunteer group responsible for bringing festive lights to the town each Christmas.
An impressive convoy of 48 tractors, three lorries and one Land Rover set off from the Machrihanish Airbase Community Company (MACC) Business Park before travelling to Southend and back to Campbeltown, attracting spectators along the route.
The procession then stopped at the town’s ferry terminal, where further donations and raffle ticket sales took place while spectators had the chance to get a closer look at the vehicles.
Participants travelled from across the west of Scotland to take part, with visitors making the journey from Arran, Islay, Gigha and as far away as Carluke.
Prizes were awarded during the day, with Jackie Morrison’s vehicle named best vintage tractor, judged by Gavin Reid, while Murray Barbour took the award for best modern tractor, judged by Jackie Morrison.
John and Beckie, who travelled from Carluke, were recognised as the furthest travelled entrants.
Campbeltown Young Farmers also thanked members of Arran Young Farmers Club for making the trip to support the event.
A spokesperson for Campbeltown Young Farmers Club said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to watch, donate or take part in our tractor run fundraiser in aid of the Campbeltown Christmas Lights Group. We really appreciate it.”
The Campbeltown Christmas Lights Group also expressed its gratitude for the support.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Campbeltown Young Farmers Club for choosing to support us this year, and to everyone who took part, donated or went along to cheer on the convoy.
“The amount raised is fantastic and will make a real difference as we continue to maintain and improve the town’s Christmas lights. Community support like this is invaluable and helps us ensure Campbeltown can continue to enjoy festive displays for years to come.
“We’re very grateful to everyone who helped make the day such a success.”
The annual tractor run has become one of the highlights of Kintyre’s summer calendar, regularly attracting dozens of agricultural vehicles and raising thousands of pounds for charitable causes.
Previous beneficiaries have included the Kintyre Kidney Dialysis Group, Campbeltown Lifeboat Station, Macmillan Cancer Support, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, the RNLI and the Beatson Cancer Charity.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.