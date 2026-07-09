The fundraiser attracted strong support from across Kintyre and beyond, with the money raised through entry fees, donations and other fundraising activities in support of the volunteer group responsible for bringing festive lights to the town each Christmas.

An impressive convoy of 48 tractors, three lorries and one Land Rover set off from the Machrihanish Airbase Community Company (MACC) Business Park before travelling to Southend and back to Campbeltown, attracting spectators along the route.

The procession then stopped at the town’s ferry terminal, where further donations and raffle ticket sales took place while spectators had the chance to get a closer look at the vehicles.