The A83 through Glen Croe in Argyll has been under maintenance since February 2024, and the removal of the controlling signals on the scenic road marks the first time it has fully opened in more than two years.

BEAR Scotland, working on behalf of Transport Scotland, completed the current phase of essential maintenance works on the A83 on May 23, with the route expected to remain open until September.

Michael Baxter, BEAR Scotland’s North West Improvements Scheme Manager, said: “Maintenance works, including the repair of several debris flow fences, at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful have progressed well, and we’re pleased to be able to remove the traffic lights for the summer period.

“With higher traffic levels expected during the busy tourist season, removing the traffic lights will help improve journey times on this key route.

“Ongoing hillside monitoring will remain in place to ensure the continued safe operation of the route.”

Over the summer, smaller-scale works are planned at Glen Kinglas, Loch Restil and Butter Bridge along the A83.

Back in January, the A83 was included in the Scottish Government’s budget, with funding aimed at addressing the landslides that have long caused disruption along the route.

The funding was targeted at delivering both medium- and long-term solutions to the problem.

Speaking at the time, Rest and Be Thankful campaigner John Gurr told the Argyllshire Advertiser that it would be good to see a real solution built by the end of the next parliamentary term.

He added that he would like Transport Scotland to confirm when both the medium- and long-term solutions would begin.