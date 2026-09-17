An MSP has said it is “unacceptable” that Scotland’s Transport Secretary only became aware of an uncontrolled release of flammable gas on Arran’s new CalMac ferry in 2025 when challenged about it last week.
It was revealed last week that the MV Glen Sannox, on 3 June 2025 just months after entering service, had vented 700kg of methane over 12 minutes on a crossing between Brodick and Troon, while carrying 82 passengers.
The ferry, constructed at Ferguson Marine in port Glasgow, is the first of its kind built in the UK to run on liquified natural gas (LNG).
The BBC obtained details of the incident through a freedom of information request, and discovered gas alarms sounded and the port main engine automatically shut down as the ferry made its way to Brodick.
It completed the crossing using diesel fuel, but on the return sailing to Troon, the gas leaked.
It was described as a "critical failure" by CalMac, but it was not disclosed publicly until the BBC report
The internal investigation found the crew should not have continued to use gas on the return journey until the cause of the alarm activation had been found.
A CalMac spokesperson said: "Lessons were learned following the incident in June 2025, and remedial actions taken.
"The vessel is absolutely safe to operate on LNG, and the decision not to re-gas her following annual overhaul at the beginning of the year was purely due to our desire to get her back in service as quickly as possible."
At Holyrood’s Transport Committee on 9 September, SNP Transport Secretary Stephen Flynn told Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie he was not aware of the incident - which took place almost a year before he was appointed to the role.
The Minister also said that he would have to “familiarise himself” with the incident, and that he was not listening or watching the news before attending the committee.
Director of Ferries and Ports for Transport Scotland, Chris Wilcock, also failed to provide an explanation for what had happened.
Afterwards Mr Rennie said: “This was a significant incident involving an uncontrolled escape of highly flammable gas, on board a ferry that has been troubled for quite some time and which was carrying 82 passengers.
“The Transport Secretary promised to be transparent, but it has taken a year before the public was told about this incident.
“The details of what had happened were all over our national broadcaster, but Mr Flynn seemed to be oblivious.
“It is unacceptable that the Transport Secretary did not know about this incident. It cannot be allowed to happen again.”
In a later statement, Mr Flynn said: “I was not briefed on this incident, however, details were shared with the former cabinet secretary for transport on June 30, 2025, in line with agreed processes.
“Following a joint investigation into the incident by CMAL, CalMac and Ferguson Marine, a number of lessons were identified.
“As a result, a minor design modification has been incorporated into MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa to provide an additional layer of safety and further enhance the resilience of the system.
"I will write to the Transport Committee to provide further details – and I have asked CalMac to do likewise.”
Meanwhile, a Scottish Government assessment has set out plans to close Ardrossan Harbour for three years for redevelopment, moving the Arran ferry service to Troon when the MV Glen Rosa arrives.
The February assessment, prepared by Transport Scotland, says the existing port cannot currently accommodate the MV Glen Sannox and MV Glen Rosa because they are larger and have a deeper draught.
The £166m potential bill for buying and redeveloping the harbour has been given a Scottish Government sanction.
Moving to Troon would mean travelling times rising from 55 minutes to an hour and 20 minutes, impacting frequency and local transport links.
The assessment stated: “While service capacity, in terms of number of vehicle and passengers which can carried, can be maintained and enhanced from Troon, the frequency of the service (due to the longer route to Troon) and the existing links to public transport (primarily from around Ardrossan) cannot.”
Moving to Troon, it added, would also have consequences for Ardrossan and Arran, including impacts on local businesses, jobs and footfall in Ardrossan, and on health and social care services currently provided to the island from the town.
It said “further modelling, design, and project scoping work” is still required before procurement or delivery of the major upgrade can proceed.
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