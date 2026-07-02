They practise in Gourock and can be found in Martin’s House at Auchindrain on the last Saturday of every month.

The group is currently working with Skye Weavers and Woven in the Bone from Buckie.

Waulking is the finishing stage in the production of Harris Tweed, when the wet cloth is beaten rhythmically to shrink and soften it.

Saturday also saw a mini Highland games take place, a goat petting zoo, sheep herding and Mill of Kintyre demonstrations, a bouncy castle and a visit from Osborne Books.

The event was opened by Calvin Anderson, 11, who Depute Provost Councillor Jan Brown declared as Auchindrain’s newly appointed official piper.

Councillor Brown, who is former convenor of Auchindrain Trust and currently a trustee, was busy flipping burgers on the BBQ alongside fellow trustee Richard Stein.

Jan said: “After today we have appointed Calvin Anderson as our official piper.

“He was our piper when Princess Anne visited recently, he has turned up to everything we have asked him to, and he has piped his heart out. He is always dressed very smartly.

“He has only been playing since summer school last year. His piping is fantastic, it really is.”

More people are being asked to answer the call and become volunteers or trustees at Auchindrain.

There have been some changes at the tearoom recently after a parting of the ways with the previous private operator last month.

Jen said: “The café is open seven days a week alongside the museum, run by volunteers and serving mainly soup and sandwiches, cake and coffee.

“It is a limited menu at the moment, but we are in talks with other operators keen to take it over so we are hoping for a full menu soon.”