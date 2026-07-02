Scotland’s only open air crofting township museum Auchindrain has played host to its Traveller’s Weekend alongside a family fun day.
It was a great chance to showcase what the museum, near Inveraray, can do as well as a celebrate traveller culture.
The travelling community has strong historic links with Auchindrain and a traditional Bowtent was built on Friday June 26, allowing people to watch and take part in something that has taken place at Auchindrain for centuries.
Acclaimed songwriter and poet Jimmy Williamson, who performed at the event on Saturday June 27, is helping Auchindrain with its current ’What they are lossin’’ research project being funded through Museums and Galleries Scotland.
Jen Broadhurst, treasurer of Auchindrain Trust, said: “We are working with the older members of the traveller community and some of the younger members.
"We are looking at differences in how older members view their culture, history and heritage as opposed to what it’s like for modern day members of the community.
“Auchindrain has got a really important part to play educating people about the travelling community being connected here.
“One lady who came here today [Saturday] was born in a bow tent.
“Some of the younger people coming through have been affected by some of the prejudices still present.
“It’s important for us to be a place where that shared sense of culture and history with the travellers throughout the years can be celebrated.”
Saturday also saw a mini Highland games take place, a goat petting zoo, sheep herding and Mill of Kintyre demonstrations, a bouncy castle and a visit from Osborne Books.
Sgioba Luaidh Inbhirchluaidh (Inverclyde Waulking Group) sang Gaelic Work songs in Stoner’s Barn while waulking tweed.
Waulking is the finishing stage in the production of Harris Tweed, when the wet cloth is beaten rhythmically to shrink and soften it.
The group is currently working with Skye Weavers and Woven in the Bone from Buckie.
They practise in Gourock and can be found in Martin’s House at Auchindrain on the last Saturday of every month.
The event was opened by Calvin Anderson, 11, who Depute Provost Councillor Jan Brown declared as Auchindrain’s newly appointed official piper.
Councillor Brown, who is former convenor of Auchindrain Trust and currently a trustee, was busy flipping burgers on the BBQ alongside fellow trustee Richard Stein.
Jan said: “After today we have appointed Calvin Anderson as our official piper.
“He was our piper when Princess Anne visited recently, he has turned up to everything we have asked him to, and he has piped his heart out. He is always dressed very smartly.
“He has only been playing since summer school last year. His piping is fantastic, it really is.”
More people are being asked to answer the call and become volunteers or trustees at Auchindrain.
There have been some changes at the tearoom recently after a parting of the ways with the previous private operator last month.
Jen said: “The café is open seven days a week alongside the museum, run by volunteers and serving mainly soup and sandwiches, cake and coffee.
“It is a limited menu at the moment, but we are in talks with other operators keen to take it over so we are hoping for a full menu soon.”
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