As a player, Jock represented both the First and Second Teams before going on to assist with the First Team management for a number of years.

One of the highlights of his involvement came in 2004, when he played a role as part of the management team during the club’s memorable Camanachd Cup triumph.

Taking to social media, the club praised Jock as a hugely committed and valued supporter who played a role in supporting the club when it was re-established in the 1980s.