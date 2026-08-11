Inveraray Shinty Club have paid tribute to longstanding player and supporter Jock Munro following his sad passing.
As a player, Jock represented both the First and Second Teams before going on to assist with the First Team management for a number of years.
One of the highlights of his involvement came in 2004, when he played a role as part of the management team during the club’s memorable Camanachd Cup triumph.
Taking to social media, the club praised Jock as a hugely committed and valued supporter who played a role in supporting the club when it was re-established in the 1980s.
The statement added: “Jock also served as a committee member for a number of years, giving his time and unwavering support to the club he cared so deeply about.
“His contribution to Inveraray Shinty Club will be remembered with great affection, and his loss will be felt by everyone connected with the club.
“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Inveraray Shinty Club are with Margaret, Donald, Allan and the wider family at this very sad time.”
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